TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging innovation, is launching an advanced home compostable metallized high-barrier film. The solution addresses critical challenges in eco-conscious packaging for chips and salty snacks, offering enhanced functionality and durability in a biodegradable solution.

This launch coincides with a growing demand for sustainable snack packaging, as the global market is due to grow at a rate higher than 5% in the next five years.

The 312MET Premium film is a lightweight, ultra-thin metallized solution designed for high barrier protection against salt, oil, and moisture — common challenges for snack packaging. These barrier properties eliminate the need for an additional sealing layer, making it highly efficient for converting and versatile for various applications.

This film is available globally for purchase in reels, and when paired with cellulose or paper layers, it makes one of the market’s thinnest 2-ply home compostable solutions for chips and snacks.

Suitable for packaging chips, snacks, granola bars, grains, coffee and tea, the film offers exceptional freshness and extended shelf life while maintaining an eco-friendly end-of-life.

“Packaging chips in compostable materials has long been a formidable challenge due to their corrosive properties,” said Rodrigo Castaneda, VP/GM TIPA North America. “With our high-barrier film, we’re taking a step forward in reducing plastic waste, while ensuring snack brands and consumers have a viable, thin, high-performance sustainable alternative.”

This move underscores TIPA’s commitment to solving the growing plastic waste crisis. With chips packaging making up a significant portion of non-recycled waste, TIPA’s solution aims to pave the way for brands to shift toward a truly circular and environmentally responsible packaging option.