Fresh-Lock® closures and TIPA Compostable Packaging have collaborated to develop a fully home compostable pouch for True. ApS’ True Dates product line, aligning with the snack brand’s dedication to creating better products that help reduce environmental impact.

True. ApS began with a vision to create plastic-free gum, successfully delivering a product without petrochemicals and wrapped in eco-friendly packaging. Building on this success, the company expanded into other products, including the True Dates line, which combines the natural sweetness of dates with the irresistible flavors of candy classics.

As part of their mission to offer a healthier alternative to traditional candy, the brand wanted their packaging to reflect this same commitment to simplicity, quality and sustainability. Partnering with TIPA and the Fresh-Lock team enabled them to move away from petrochemical-based packaging and step into the world of bio-based, compostable solutions.

A Sustainable Packaging Solution That Doesn’t Sacrifice Performance

The home compostable pouch is crafted from renewable sources such as bio-based plastics, which break down in composting environments using microbial activity, moisture, oxygen and heat. This process leaves behind a biomass with no plastic residue, making it a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging while supporting a circular economy.

Utilizing TIPA’s proprietary home compostable resin, the Fresh-Lock team developed a press-to-close zipper that provides product containment and ease of use. When paired with TIPA’s home compostable films, the True Dates pouches can fully biodegrade within 180 days under compost conditions.

This collaboration represents a milestone for consumer compostable snack packaging. Flexible packaging formats already offer advantages like material reduction and lightweight design compared to rigid options, but disposing of traditional plastic films has remained a challenge due to limitations by curbside programs and access to industrial composting recovery streams. This home compostable pouch helps bridge the gap by overcoming these barriers, enabling True Dates consumers to dispose of their packaging in backyard compost bins easily and responsibly.

Sustainability Beyond the Product: A Commitment to the Planet

Plastic waste is a major challenge for flexible snack packaging, where eco-friendly recovery streams are limited. True. ApS recognizes the shared responsibility of protecting the planet and strives to reduce litter in oceans and ecosystems. By adopting the fully home compostable pouch, True. ApS demonstrates how brands can lead in environmental responsibility.

This collaboration between True. ApS, Fresh-Lock® closures, and TIPA sets a new standard for sustainable packaging. It not only advances True. ApS’ mission to create a better world but also serves as a model for other brands seeking practical, eco-friendly alternatives. By collaborating with suppliers to integrate functionality, convenience, and environmental responsibility, a home compostable package solution can help enrich both the consumer experience and the planet.