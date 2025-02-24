Brands within ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays business line will be demonstrating how their latest technologies can deliver faster throughput and packaging efficiency at the inaugural PACK EXPO Southeast, March 10-12, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The power of ProMach will be on full display in booth #1111, where several brands will be exhibiting machines and providing experienced customer service representatives to offer their insight into packaging solutions for every application.

Bartelt will be demonstrating the strengths of its new MAG-R rotary horizontal form fill and seal machine. creating pouches from film supplied from fellow ProMach brand CL&D. Bartelt is a manufacturer of best-in-class solutions for pouching and cartoning systems for numerous industries, including food and confectionery, home and personal care, and others. Bartelt is a pioneer in the horizontal form fill and seal industry, having developed numerous patented designs from its very first machine in the 1940s to its latest magnetic linear motion control pouching systems.

Other brands within the Flexibles & Trays business line include:

Matrix

FL Tècnics

Ossid

Reepack

CL&D

HMC Products

Show attendees will have the opportunity to explore solutions from all seven brands, as well as ProMach’s other divisions, from one central location in booth #1111.

MAG-R & MAG Series

The new MAG-R is a rotary horizontal form fill and seal machine designed for optimal flexibility and efficiency in pouch packaging. It is one of four options in the MAG Series, joining the MAG-L (Linear), MAG-B (Back), and MAG-D (Dual). The MAG Series of machines feature advanced magnetic linear track technology for seamless operation and reliability for exceptional performance in industries such as shredded cheese, dried meats, snack foods, and many others.

The machine’s modular design allows for fast, easy changeovers, reducing downtime and improving productivity. Multiple heat-sealing stations and optional seal-cooling assemblies create high quality, non-leak pouches. Dynamic product settling which shakes the pouch from side-to-side during filling ensures clean, debris-free top seals to minimize seal failures. This improves product distribution within the pouch and reduces contamination in the seal area; lightweight magnetic bag clamp enhances the precision and speed of pouch handling for faster throughput and operation efficiency.

To learn how the MAG Series, solutions from the Flexibles & Trays business line, and technologies that span the entire ProMach brand family can help provide speed and efficiency to packaging applications, visit Bartelt and ProMach in booth #1111 at PACK EXPO Southeast.