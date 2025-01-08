PAC Machinery (PAC), a leader in the flexible packaging industry with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, will exhibit a range of innovative packaging machines and solutions at the Inaugural Pack Expo Southeast 2025. Pack Expo Southeast will be the first of three shows PAC Machinery will exhibit at in 2025. The three-day show will be held (March 10-12, 2025; at Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta).

PAC Machinery President Greg Berguig, said offering a variety of machinery provides PAC Machinery with an advantage.

“Besides showcasing different ways to automate bag and pouch packaging processes with our solutions at our booth, we can help a wide range of businesses with over 80 different packaging machines that we have in our full product offerings across half a dozen machine categories and with our materials division so show attendees should add us to their show planner and visit our booth at 1708,” Berguig said.

PAC Machinery will be at booth 1708 and is one out of hundreds of expected companies exhibiting the latest innovations at Pack Expo Southeast. PAC will showcase the following machines: (1) PVT Plus MED, a validatable medical vacuum sealer with gas flush for modified atmosphere packaging used mainly for medical and pharmaceutical industry packaging, (2) Rollbag® R785 with Thermal Transfer Printer, PAC’s best-selling tabletop automatic poly bagger that allows for printing shipping information right on the bag making it one advanced tool for e-commerce and fulfillment shipping and (3) The D545 AV Band Sealer – a flexible, continuous band sealer for pouches sealed in a vertical position with an adjustable sealing head to accommodate a variety of pouch sizes.

According to a press release on this show from the producers, PMMI, the Atlanta location is a regional hotspot for manufacturing so it was an ideal location to add to their list of shows. Producers say the show was added due to packaging industry growth and to provide a resource to help businesses experience the latest innovations, address business needs, and keep pace with the latest trends in packaging.

Learn more about the PAC Machinery Featured Solutions: