HERMA, a leading manufacturer of precision labeling machines for a variety of sectors, will showcase two high-performance labeling solutions at Pack Expo Southeast, March 10-12 in Atlanta. At Booth #104, the company will provide live demonstrations of its HERMA 211R HC robotic labeling cell and HERMA 500MB precision applicator.

Featuring the market’s smallest fully integrated servo gripper, the HERMA 211R HC robotic labeling cell is specifically designed for small batch sizes and products with complex shapes. Employing optimized robotics, the 211R HC significantly reduces downtime while maintaining consistently high output levels, as well as unsurpassed performance and efficiency. Ideal for pharmaceutical applications, the module delivers enhanced accuracy by minimizing operator-related errors and eliminating the need for time-consuming manual reworks.

The HERMA 211R HC’s novel drawer system ensures safe, reliable product feeding and removal, all within a closed setup that prioritizes process repeatability. Capable of labeling up to 20 products per minute, the 211R HC is an impressive 25% faster than comparable semi-automatic machines, offering both speed and versatility for small batch sizes and complex product shapes. Overall, the unit represents a reliable, cost-effective solution that enhances and simplifies both production and regulatory compliance.

Also at Pack Expo Southeast, HERMA US will feature the HERMA 500MB, a precision applicator tailored for industries requiring exacting label placement, including cosmetics and electronics. Designed to deliver exceptional performance in precision-dependent labeling scenarios, the HERMA 500MB is well-suited for applying decorative labels and functional elements – including RFID tags and membranes – with unsurpassed accuracy.

The HERMA 500MB’s compactness promotes seamless integration into existing production lines, making the module an attractive option for OEMs seeking reliable, space-saving solutions. The machine features an advanced control system and an integrated touchscreen for intuitive parameter adjustments. Optional capabilities including data printing and incorporation into higher-level machine control systems.

“We’re excited to demonstrate the transformative potential of our labeling technologies at Pack Expo Southeast,” said Gavin Purvis, Director of Sales and Marketing at HERMA US. “Our solutions are designed to substantially improve efficiency and provide customers with competitive advantages in industries where precision and reliability are critical.”