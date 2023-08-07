HERMA US Inc., the subsidiary of HERMA GmbH – a Germany-based provider of labeling machinery and self-adhesive labels and materials to the global packaging marketplace – will debut an updated, streamlined configuration for one of its flagship high-speed labeling machines at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6503, September 11-13. Faster and more aligned with the needs of evolving pharma production lines, the company’s reimagined 132M HC Wraparound Labeler includes a sophisticated yet simplified new touchscreen HMI to coincide with improved ergonomics and an output ceiling of 600 products per minute – a 50% uptick over the previous model.

Designed for vials from 2ml upwards and any cylindrical container up to 90 mm in diameter, HERMA’s 132M HC Wraparound Labeler offers 24/7 operation and the robustness demanded by the sector’s inherent high batch sizes. Featuring fast, tool-free changeover and electronic position indicators, the unit combines rapid labeling speeds with exacting precision via the company’s high-performance HERMA 500 label applicator.

For HERMA, the reconfiguration of one of the 132M is part of a series of improvements to its machinery range from both an operational and ergonomic perspective. Dubbed ‘Clean Design,’ the extensive use of stainless steel ensures compliance with the strict GMP hygiene requirements in the pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about HERMA GmbH, please visit www.herma.us.