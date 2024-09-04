If versatility is what you need in your next tray forming machine, then you need to see Serpa and its FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former, which will be demonstrating its capabilities in booth S-3650 at PACK EXPO 2024, Nov. 3-6, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Serpa, a ProMach brand, is a leading manufacturer of cartoners, sleevers, case and tray packers, robotic palletizers, and auxiliary packaging equipment for numerous industries including pharmaceutical, medical device and nutraceutical, food, personal care, and commercial goods.

The FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former is one of Serpa’s most versatile machines. It can form cartons, cases, or trays using corrugated or chip board materials, making the FG1 an ideal all-in-one solution for customers needing a higher level of flexibility in their packaging operations.

But versatility is not only restricted to different tray styles and materials. The FG1 is designed for ultra-fast toolless changeovers in less than 2 minutes. Simply remove and replace the lightweight, ergonomic forming head and you are back in business. As applications and product runs change throughout the day, the FG1 is built to change with you, providing the highest level of uptime to keep your operations running with minimal disruptions. The FG1 also boasts the best operator and maintenance access in the industry.

The standalone FG1 can be integrated into any existing packaging line and is available in single (up to 75 cartons per minute) or dual head (up to 400 cartons per minute) configuration. The machine comes with a small footprint to fit into tight spaces, and has ample walk-in access for easy maintenance.

In addition to the FG1, PACK EXPO attendees will see five other Serpa machines in action, including:

P100 Horizontal Continuous Motion Cartoner is a state-of-the-art machine featuring a balcony design that provides maximum access to all the drive components from one side of the machine, while maintaining a compact footprint.

is a state-of-the-art machine featuring a balcony design that provides maximum access to all the drive components from one side of the machine, while maintaining a compact footprint. P200 Side Load Case Packer is a machine that runs both cases and trays; tape closure on cases and glue sealing of trays is accomplished with a simple changeover.

is a machine that runs both cases and trays; tape closure on cases and glue sealing of trays is accomplished with a simple changeover. TEL10 Tamper Evident Labeler can be easily integrated with existing or new packaging lines to add another level of security to secondary-packaging operations.

can be easily integrated with existing or new packaging lines to add another level of security to secondary-packaging operations. RF450/TL450 High Speed Insert Feeding and Tray Unloading System features a patented design that largely eliminates common insert feeding issues.

features a patented design that largely eliminates common insert feeding issues. FM150 Intermittent Motion Beverage Cartoner uses Serpa’s proven orbital carton erector with prebreak feature to operate at speeds of more than 80 cartons per minute.

Plan to visit Serpa in booth S-3650 at PACK EXPO 2024 to learn how its technologies can add speed and efficiency to your next packaging application. For more information, visit https://www.serpapackaging.com/.