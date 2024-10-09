UPM Specialty Papers is attending PACK EXPO International 2024, at Stand W-21110 in west hall.

Visitors will be able to explore an innovative portfolio of fiber-based, recyclable packaging papers that help customers and brand owners bring power to their purpose. These include a number of new and exciting solutions co-created with customers and expert partners from across the packaging value network.

Demand for sustainable packaging continues to experience rapid growth. These co-creation projects are leading to recyclable, fiber-based breakthroughs that support packaging sustainability goals of brands and packaging converters.

The results from many of these partnerships will be showcased at PACK EXPO International, including:

UPM Specialty Papers x Michelman: three co-created solutions, including a high-barrier concept that achieves ground-breaking oxygen and moisture barriers with water-based coatings. The high-barrier solution provides a new option for demanding end-uses such as coffee or chocolate.

UPM Specialty Papers x Henkel x Koenig & Bauer: a solution that provides excellent sealability properties and adequate moisture and grease barrier for confectionery end-use, for example, and is ideal for digital printing.

UPM Specialty Papers x Fazer: a heat-sealable, recyclable packaging for Fazer Oat Rice Pies, which are found in the chill food aisle at supermarkets. Resistant to moisture and grease, the packaging eliminates the need for an additional plastic layer.

UPM Specialty Papers x Unipaco: a heat-sealable, moisture resistant salad pot wrapper using paper and an extremely thin PE layer to replace traditional plastic packaging. The structure is PTS Cat II compatible and meets strict German 95/5 mono-material requirements, with single-component materials accounting for 95% of the packaging mass.

UPM Specialty Papers x BOBST x Michelman: an innovative high-barrier and recyclable paper-based packaging, designed for products with a long shelf-life such as coffee, spices and other challenging end-uses.

UPM Specialty Papers x Eastman: a paper-based packaging solution with thin compostable bio-based extrusion coating, which delivers heat-sealability and excellent adhesion at low coat weights. Designed for food end-uses where oxygen and grease barrier is needed, such as confectionary end-uses.