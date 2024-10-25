UPM Specialty Papers and Michelman have co-created three cutting edge solutions that are designed to allow brand owners to replace multi-material, non-recyclable packaging with paper-based alternatives that meet their requirements for food contact and recyclability.

“UPM's papers provide a perfect foundation for our water-based barrier and heat seal coatings. Working closely with them for many years has allowed our combined team to increase the performance threshold of fiber-based substrates while maintaining recyclability. These new solutions will allow the market to accelerate its transition to more sustainable packaging,” says Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director, EMEA, Michelman.

One of the most exciting results is a high barrier packaging material that combines UPM Solide™ Lucent base paper with three of Michelman’s water-based coatings, delivering robust oxygen and moisture vapor barriers with heat-sealability. This makes it ideal for demanding products such as chocolate and even coffee.

A second innovation offers superior barrier properties ideal for frozen foods. The concept is based on a highly effective combination of either UPM Asendo™ or UPM Asendo™ Pro barrier papers and Michelman’s next generation heat-sealable barrier coatings.

A third breakthrough solution has significantly boosted resistance to water vapor and grease. Michelman’s high performing VaporCoat® 2240 coating serves to enhance the existing barrier properties of UPM Asendo™ and UPM Asendo™ Pro papers, making the concept particularly suitable for inner liners in end-uses such as corrugated cardboard boxes.

All three structures have been tested for recyclability according to the PTS RH 021/97 Cat II method.

“We are very excited about the possibilities these three concepts can offer to brands and converters to replace multi-material packaging structures that are difficult to recycle. Collaborations such as these are crucial for innovating new, recyclable, fiber-based packaging solutions,” says Esa Saukkonen Manager, Packaging Portfolio Development, UPM R&D.

Visitors to Pack Expo International November 3–6 are welcome to visit UPM Specialty Papers’ stand W-21110 and Michelman on stand S-4359. Co-creation guides providing insights into how to combine Michelman’s chemistry with UPM’s papers will be available at Pack Expo.

In addition, Esa Saukkonen, Packaging Portfolio Development Manager at UPM R&D and Talia Collins,Global R&D Manager, Printing & Packaging at Michelman, will present the results of this co-creation effort on November 4th from 4:00-4:30 PM on the Pack Expo Innovation Stage 2 (N-4580).



