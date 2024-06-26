This year's largest packaging and processing show, PACK EXPO International 2024 (Nov. 3–6, McCormick Place, Chicago), will spotlight sustainability with new and expanded show resources to help brands lessen energy consumption, minimize waste, and reduce overall carbon footprint.

Making its PACK EXPO International debut, Sustainability Central will explore packaging sustainability and what it means to brands. This show floor destination will include expert speakers and a look at actionable, sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials, recovery, logistics, analytics, and design. With over 20 educational sessions at Sustainability Central, attendees can gain critical insights on various vital topics from experts at Amazon, Conagra, Clorox, Dow, Nestle, the Consumer Brands Association, Conagra, and other major industry players.

Additionally, Sustainability Central will feature displays from Virginia Tech, the University of Florida, Clemson University, PMMI Business Intelligence, and AMERIPEN among others, sharing their latest planet-friendly innovations, research, and best practices.

“We’ve intentionally partnered with companies, exhibitors, and vendors to integrate sustainability into every component of PACK EXPO International, including educational programming, show features, and how we do business as the largest packaging and processing event this year,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI’s vice president of Trade Shows.

In addition to the new and expanded education and show navigation resources, attendees can expect the return of familiar features and initiatives to support their eco-conscious efforts:

Sustainability focused educational sessions also will take place at the Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage, and Industry Speaks.

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion will feature Reusable Packaging Association member companies demonstrating sustainable packaging solutions to help reduce waste, cut costs, and gain supply chain efficiency. Attendees can explore reusable transport packaging products and services and see innovative reuse solutions.

Sponsored by WestRock, The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, located within the Containers and Materials Pavilion, will display award-winning packaging from around the world.