Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, collaborated with Sherwin-Williams, a global leader in paints and coatings, to introduce re/cycle SpoutedPouch as a refill option for its concentrated paint, sold on the UK market. Leveraging the expertise in its Halle/Steinfeld plant in Germany, Mondi introduced a wider spout for easier filling and pouring, while ensuring the mono-material pouch is designed to protect its contents.

The paint concentrate was developed to replace the traditional 5-liter pre-mixed paint in rigid plastic tubs. Consumers are encouraged to reuse these tubs to mix the paint concentrate and then recycle the refill’s packaging. It comes in a lightweight 950ml spouted pouch with instructions for mixing clearly printed on the side. The spout offers excellent pourability to make it easy to mix with water and create the needed amount of paint. The pouch can be tightly closed after usage, preserving any unused concentrate.

Mondi worked closely with Sherwin-Williams to deliver a solution tailored to their specific packaging needs. re/cycle SpoutedPouch is a pre-made pouch made from polyethylene mono-material and has a wider spout making it easier for Sherwin-Williams to fill the paint concentrate. Mondi’s SpoutedPouch reduces packaging waste and provides ease of use to outdoor painting projects, along with minimizing the space needed to transport and store paint.

The condensed size compared to regular 5-liter pre-mixed paint tins means 230% more units can fit on each pallet, resulting in increased efficiency within the supply chain. The pouches also take up less space on retail shelves and come packaged in shelf-ready tear-front boxes of five units, allowing easier stock replenishment compared to traditional tins.

“It’s more convenient for consumers to carry home and the leftovers are easily stored. It will also increase transport efficiency thanks to the reduced weight and size of the packaging. By selling concentrate in spouted pouches rather than premixed fence stain in rigid tubs, we’ve reduced plastic usage by up to 90%,” enthused Christina Rowe, Head of Product Marketing at Sherwin-Williams.

“Our newly introduced solution has big potential for industrial applications, and we leverage our integrated value chain for pouch production, from the film extrusion to lamination to the spout insertion. We were careful to ensure high-quality printing, so the branding stands out on the shelf, and the mixing instructions are clear and easily readable,” explained Gary Knight, Regional Sales at Mondi.

Ronseal concentrated fence stain in a pouch is now available online, at DIY markets and through retailers across the UK. Mondi is continuously working on innovative and sustainable solutions for various industries and end-markets that help their customers to achieve their sustainability goals, such as developing a paint packaging that is sustainable by design.