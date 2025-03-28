Flexible Packaging Association Announces 2025 Board of Directors

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced the election of its 2025 Board of Directors. Russell Grissett, President of Sonoco Flexible Packaging, has been elected as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. He succeeds William (Bill) Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Amcor Flexibles, who served as Chair from March 2023 to March 2025. David Love, Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D at Printpack, has been re-elected as Treasurer.

The 2025 Board of Directors was elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the Chair’s two-year term. The newly elected members assumed their roles on March 5, 2025, during the FPA Annual Meeting, held March 5-7 in Miami, Florida. The 2025 Board is composed of industry leaders from 29 flexible packaging companies.

Ron Cotterman, Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs at Sealed Air Corporation, has been appointed to the Executive Committee. Additionally, the newly appointed Directors include Bob Gargione, President of Pregis; Ray Graham, CEO and President of American Packaging Corporation; and Gary Rzonca, Senior Vice President of North America—Packaging at Henkel Corporation.

“FPA is excited to welcome our new members to the Executive Committee and Board of Directors,” says Grissett. “Their extensive industry knowledge and exceptional leadership will be key in advancing the association’s ongoing success. As we celebrate FPA’s 75th anniversary, we reflect on how the association has been at the forefront of the flexible packaging industry—driving innovation, shaping public policy, and fostering collaboration across the supply chain. What began as a vision among industry pioneers has grown into a dynamic force, poised to lead for the next 75 years with resilience, ingenuity, and an unwavering commitment to progress.”

The 2025 FPA Board of Directors includes:

Officers and Executive Committee:

Russell Grissett, President, Sonoco Flexible Packaging, Chair of the FPA Board of Directors

William (Bill) Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Amcor Flexibles, Past Chair

David Love, Senior Vice President, Marketing and R&D, Printpack, Treasurer

Executive Committee Members at Large:

Ron Cotterman, Sealed Air Corporation

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flex

Kevin Kwilinski, Berry Global

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.

Adrianne Tipton, Novolex

President & CEO (non-voting member):

Dan Felton, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors:

Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.

Sean Bowie, Bryce Corporation

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk

Amanda Ciccone, Dow

Doug Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.

Kasie Fairbarn, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark inc

Bob Gargione, Pregis

Ray Graham, American Packaging Corporation

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Nicki Kerrigan, Flint Group

Mark Lewis, Wikoff Color Corporation

Sarah Marshall, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Amy Moore, Westlake Corporation

Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Joe Moynihan, Mondi

Gary Rzonca, Henkel Corporation

Apurva Shah, Charter Next Generation

Kristin Thomas-Martin, ExxonMobil Product Solutions

For more information on the Flexible Packaging Association, please visit www.flexpack.org.