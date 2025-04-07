Dole Food Company Expands Commercial Use of Recyclable Stretch Film

Dole Food Company is taking another step forward in its sustainability journey with the expanded commercial use of Oxifilm®—an innovative, macro-perforated, 100% recyclable stretch film—across its banana and pineapple operations in Latin America.

The expansion—set for late April 2025—will further replace use of corner boards, straps and clamps from the palletization process, eliminating approximately 85% of traditional palletizing materials, reducing waste by 2.2 kg (4 lbs.) per pallet.

As the program stands today, Dole realizes a reduction of 2,200 kg of plastic per week across bananas and 5,280 kg of plastic per week across pineapples. Beginning with the scale up programmed for week 18, those reduction numbers will grow to 7,920 kg per week for each of these core products, totaling more than 15,800 kg per week in total.

Further, this innovation will increase operational efficiency for Dole by automating part of the palletizing process in participating packhouses, improving ergonomics for workers and allowing them to focus on quality. Regarding ventilation, there are no statistical differences compared to the traditional system.

“Scaling up pallet wrapping across our operations is a win for both the environment and our business,” said Ana Cristina Obregon, Vice President of Logistics, Dole Tropical Products. “We’re significantly reducing the use of plastic while also enhancing efficiency in our supply chain and fruit quality. It’s another step forward in Dole’s commitment to innovation and sustainable agricultural practices.”

Dole’s adoption of Oxifilm® demonstrates a scalable, high-impact solution to reducing waste. While traditional corner boards are made from recycled materials, disposition routes for further recycling are difficult to establish and corner boards are rarely processed a second time. This product not only reduces overall material use but also ensures simpler, better recyclability, making it a very sustainable option for fruit palletization. This aligns with the company’s broader goals of reducing waste, enhancing efficiency, and driving sustainability across its global supply chain.

Dole launched pallet wrapping commercially in bananas in June 2023 and pineapples in August 2024 at farms in Costa Rica and Honduras. With this implementation, the company is on track to achieve a dramatic reduction in palletizing material—an estimated 686,400 kg (1.5 million lb.) in 2025.

Additional wrapping equipment is scheduled to be delivered to packhouses in Guatemala and Ecuador in Q2 2025.

For more information on Dole’s sustainability initiatives, visit www.dole.com.