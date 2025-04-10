Fedrigoni Group Opens New Slitting Center in Germany

The Fedrigoni Group, a world reference in the manufacturing of self-adhesive labels, special papers for packaging and other creative applications, graphic supports for visual communication and RFID, has announced the opening of a new slitting center in Germany in the Segro Park Frechen, near Cologne, launching in Q4 2025.

This new slitting center will serve all customers in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Northern France. With 6,400 square meters and three 2-meter-wide new generation slitting equipment, this state-of-art distribution center aims to produce 90 million square meters of high-quality films and premium paper self-adhesive materials per year for various sectors. These include luxury packaging, food & beverage, personal care and large-scale retail, with the potential for future growth both in production capacity and in additional market segments served.

“The opening of the slitting center in Germany aims to support our customers in responding to the increasingly demanding self-adhesive market, particularly in terms of service and short lead times over the past few years. By positioning ourselves closer to our customers, we are enhancing both our lead times and overall service in this region, which remain top priorities for us,” said Fernando Girón, Commercial Director EMEA Roll & Sheet Label at Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives.

Two factors drove the choice of this location: its strategic geographic positioning and its focus on sustainability, which is a priority for the Fedrigoni Group. Some of the rubble from the redevelopment of the site became recycled material for the new buildings. Heat pumps have also been installed, powered by electricity generated by photovoltaic systems on the roofs of the warehouses.

Thanks to this milestone, Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives significantly expands its capillary presence in the European market: the new German hub joins the slitting center in Poland, a strategic site for the northeastern European market that Fedrigoni is constantly expanding.