Paragon Films Announces Mexico Expansion, Windmöller & Hölscher Partnership

Paragon Films, a leading manufacturer of ultra-high performance, sustainability-focused stretch films, has announced plans to expand manufacturing operations into Mexico.

The expansion will include the purchase of a new facility in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and installation of Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) manufacturing equipment, further enhancing Paragon Films’ production capabilities and market reach.

The new facility in Mexico is the latest phase in Paragon Films’ strategic expansion in North America. Adding to current facilities located in Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Washington, the new facility will service Mexico, Central America, and South America.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Mexico,” said Paragon Films CEO Darin Tang. “This new facility will not only allow us to better serve our growing customer base but also demonstrates our dedication to investing in the latest W&H technology to maintain our position as an industry leader.”

“W&H is excited to support Paragon Films in enhancing their position within the stretch film industry,” said Andrew Wheeler, President of W&H in North America.

The expansion is expected to contribute to the local economy through the creation of numerous job opportunities in the region. Paragon Films also plans to implement environmentally conscious practices in the new facility to support the company’s sustainability commitment. The facility is expected to be fully operational in December 2025.

About Paragon Films

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Paragon Films produces technologically advanced stretch films on a platform of sustainability. From design and formulation to end user application, Paragon Films focuses on stretch film sustainability at every step.