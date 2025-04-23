Kraft Heinz Reveals Three Finalists for Global Innovation Challenge

Kraft Heinz has announced the three finalists for its global innovation challenge seeking food packaging solutions of the future. Hosted in partnership with the Rethinking Materials summit, the challenge will culminate in a live pitch final on May 13-14 in London.

More than 80 global innovators answered the call for flexible packing solutions that are recyclable or compostable, long lasting and user-friendly. Kraft Heinz, a leader in the food industry, aims to collaborate with the winner to bring their solution to life, identifying viable solutions that will advance the Kraft Heinz packaging portfolio.

Following a rigorous selection process, three standout companies have been selected as the finalists:

Kalpana Systems (Netherlands) is innovating to scale Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology for high-throughput industrial applications, enhancing the commercial viability of ultra-thin, high-performance and defect-free barrier coatings for flexible substrates where protection against oxygen and moisture is essential.

Pack2Earth (Spain) creates biobased film that offers over 12 months of food contact and a long shelf life for dry to semi-liquid products. The film material composts at ambient temperature in less than 12 months under home composting conditions, leaving no microplastics or toxins.

Aptar & ProAmpac (USA) develops multilayer flexible films with built-in scavenging technology in a high-performance sealant layer. Its Moisture Protect series extends shelf life by removing moisture and is available in foil, non-foil, and recycle-ready formats.

Kraft Heinz will announce the winner at the Rethinking Materials summit on Tuesday, May 13. The winner will receive invaluable feedback and insight from Kraft Heinz’s Global Innovation team, alongside an exclusive invitation to visit its R&D facilities.

Such feedback may include technical expertise, regulatory guidance, scale-up and distribution guidance, helping bring the winning solution to life and driving a positive impact on sustainable material solutions.

Commenting on the Innovation Challenge, Linda Roman, Director of Packaging at Kraft Heinz and North America R&D Fellow, said, “The quality and creativity of the submissions to the Rethinking Materials Innovation Challenge have been outstanding. The relevance and impact of this challenge cannot be overstated – as a global food company, we recognize the critical role that sustainable packaging plays in reducing waste, conserving resources, and mitigating climate change. Our finalists have demonstrated a deep understanding of these issues and have proposed innovative solutions that have the potential to make a real difference. We look forward to meeting the finalists and learning more in May.”

The annual Rethinking Materials summit hosted by Rethink Events brings together a multi-industry community of brands and retailers, start-ups, tech providers, material innovators, investors, government, NGOs, manufacturers and waste management.

The Kraft Heinz Innovation Challenge is one of the summit highlights within two days of inspirational programming, featuring 80+ speakers, a busy exhibition, technology showcases, breakout sessions, roundtables, and rich networking opportunities.

Interested parties can register for the event here.



