The Rethinking Materials Summit has announced a new Global Innovation Challenge in partnership with Kraft Heinz, inviting start-ups from around the world to reimagine a more sustainable future for food packaging.

The Challenge is looking for flexible packaging solutions for food that are recyclable or compostable, long-lasting and user-friendly. Kraft Heinz aims to bring the winning idea to life with the help of its packaging R&D teams, who hope to collaborate with the winner to identify viable solutions that will advance Kraft Heinz’s packaging portfolio.

Three finalists will be announced on April 16 and invited to pitch live on stage at the Rethinking Materials Summit at the Hilton London Bankside, May 13-14, reaching a global audience of manufacturers, CPG brands and investors.

The winner will be announced at the Summit on May 13 and will receive feedback and insights from members of Kraft Heinz’s Global Innovation team, which may include technical expertise, regulatory guidance and food industry know-how.

Commenting on the challenge, Linda Roman, Director of Packaging at Kraft Heinz, and North America R&D Fellow, said: “We’re excited to partner with Rethinking Materials for this Innovation Challenge. At Kraft Heinz, we know collaboration is the key to unlocking solutions for the future of packaging, especially when we’re thinking about all the requirements that food packaging must address: safety of the product, consumer use preferences and options for disposal or reuse once the product has been enjoyed. We’re excited to see the innovative solutions start-ups will bring to the table and look forward to supporting them in creating a more sustainable future for food.”

Interested participants are encouraged to watch a virtual Q&A with Linda on February 5 via LinkedIn where she’ll share vital insights into what Kraft Heinz is looking for in this challenge, what’s new and exciting in the material innovation space, the opportunities for next-gen materials, and how start-up partnerships are bringing new products to market.

Entries are open to start-ups, academics and entrepreneurs around the world actively working to develop innovative solutions that can be applicable to dry or aqueous food products.

Successful submissions must be compatible with plastic recycling, paper recycling, or industrial composting streams, and priority will be given to companies approved for direct food contact per FDA 21CFR/EFSA FCM, or capable of receiving clearance for food contact by 2026. Special consideration will be given to companies with proof of principle and prototypes.

The competition will close on February 28. Find out more and apply online now.

Kraft Heinz is on Packaging Strategies' list of Top 100 Food and Beverage Packaging Companies. You can check out the latest rankings here.