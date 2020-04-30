Two Brands Support Front Line Workers, Communities Hit by COVID-19

Krusteaz, a Continental Mills brand known for its pancake and premium baking mixes, has donated 1 million meals to Feeding America. A family-owned business for nearly 90 years, Krusteaz recognizes the importance of continuing to keep the food supply stable as well as supporting hunger relief organizations to help the unprecedented number of Americans who are facing hardship due to Covid-19. Additionally, the Seattle-based company has donated $85,000 in support of community organizations across Washington state including FareStart, Food Lifeline, and Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

“Our work at Continental Mills, providing pantry essentials like our Krusteaz pancake mix, has never seemed more important, providing both nourishment and comfort during these uncertain times. We are working hard to keep our plants running and grocery shelves stocked – while taking great care for the safety of our dedicated workers," said Andy Heily, president and CEO of Continental Mills. "As the challenge of food insecurity is affecting more and more Americans, we hope to do our small part to relieve that burden. We’ve stepped up our contributions to our local and national non-profit partners - in total we’ve donated more than 1 million meals via Feeding America, as well as providing much-needed resources to the essential local organizations that serve our hometown communities.”

Another brand helping out is Jelly Belly Candy Company, which recently made a donation of 1 million bags of jelly beans to first responders. Working with Operation Gratitude, the bags will be making their way to health care workers and other essential workers on the front lines. While not essential, we hope that during such stressful times, something as simple as a jelly bean can provide a small dose of positivity, and a reason to smile.

“At Jelly Belly Candy Company we’re so proud of all of the first responders who are stepping up in a big way to take care of those in need and saving lives during this unprecedented time," said Lisa Rowland Brasher, president and CEO of Jelly Belly Candy Company. "Sending Jelly Belly jelly beans is just a small token of our appreciation that we hope brings a dose of positivity and a reason to smile for those on the front lines. We are grateful to our partner, Operation Gratitude, who is helping to facilitate distribution of the 1 million Jelly Belly small bags to first responders around the country.”