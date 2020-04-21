Films Manufacturer Produces Aprons to Support COVID-19 Fight

Skymark, a leading independent manufacturer of flexible film packaging solutions supplying the hygiene, medical and food sectors, has developed protective aprons containing antimicrobial technology in response to the national call for help with the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare and key workers in the U.K.

The company recently produced a trial batch of 25um blue embossed antimicrobial aprons for evaluation and having received positive feedback, the Skymark team is now manufacturing 100,000 of them in the next ten days.

“The combined creativity and innovation of our team has enabled us to take this project from idea to fruition, through our design and qualification process, within a few days," said Paul Glover, Skymark commercial technical director.

“Our team understood the needs of the application, and quickly found ways to adapt our current production capability, to come up with the poncho style apron, designed with a tie back for ease of donning and doffing in high pressure environments,” he added.

The aprons are being produced at Skymark’s Scunthorpe site using the company's cast micro-embossed film technology incorporating Biomaster antimicrobial technology to give added assurance to users of their fitness for purpose.