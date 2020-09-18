Novolex®, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced today that Senior Director Amy Barnes has earned a prestigious industry honor, the inaugural Women in Supply Chain Award.

Amy Barnes, Senior Director of Logistics and Indirect Sourcing for Novolex, has earned the inaugural Women in Supply Chain Award. The prestigious industry honor, presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognizes 'female supply chain leaders and executive whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.'

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication covering the supply chain industry, is marking its 20th anniversary with the new award. The honor recognizes "female supply chain leaders and executive whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network," the publication noted.

"I'm extremely proud to receive this recognition," said Barnes, senior director of Logistics and Indirect Sourcing for Novolex. "Novolex understands the critical role that logistics and sourcing play in meeting customer demands, and it has been rewarding to support those needs through numerous acquisitions over the past several years. The company has provided me with the resources to build a great team, and we have created an environment that has brought out the talents that each of us bring to our jobs every day. I am very honored to be included in this inaugural award."

In her role at Novolex, Barnes is responsible for leading the strategy, team and activities for logistics, real estate, warehousing, 3PL relationship management, ocean freight and indirect sourcing. Together, the supply management leadership team is developing a best-in-class supply management group under the leadership of the Chief Procurement Officer.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said the publication received more than 200 entries for the honor.