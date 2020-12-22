Bumble Bee Seafoods has been recognized by NOSH.com’s annual “Best Of” Awards for the bold and fresh redesign of the brand’s iconic tuna cans, pouches and snack kits. Each year, NOSH’s annual “Best Of” Awards are presented to honor the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that are shaping the food industry.

“Our new package design is really a reflection of what our consumers told us they wanted,” explained Amanda Baiada, director of integrated marketing at Bumble Bee. “Consumers asked for packaging that would make it easier for them to shop with an emphasis on messages about flavor and health and wellness benefits.”

The package redesign was created by San Diego’s Bex Brands. Bumble Bee and Bex Brands began work on the new design in June 2019 with a series of consumer focus groups. The design features the slogan “Bee Well for Life” as a nod to the brand’s re-imagined health and wellness positioning and to the bright future of the company. The new package began to debut on grocery store shelves in April 2020.

“With the new design, we aimed to honor the heritage of what Bumble Bee has stood for, but also consider how the company is growing and innovating,” said Becky Nelson Dahl, Partner at Bex Brands. “Bumble Bee needed to refresh and modernize the package to make the product pop on the shelves.”

The new package design is part of a series of strategic investments that the 120-year-old seafood company has made this year on a bold journey of brand transformation. Over the summer, Bumble Bee showcased the new design in a ground-breaking new television and digital advertising campaign known as “Yes! Bumble Bee!,” the first major advertising campaign for the brand in years. The campaign centers on touting tuna’s many benefits and asking consumers reconsider the ways they traditionally used Bumble Bee’s products.

The NOSH.com award follows on the heels of Bumble Bee’s appointment as a “2020 Top Workplace” by the San Diego Union-Tribune, for the second consecutive year.