Pre-cut lid manufacturer Chadwicks of Bury (a Clondalkin company) announced a lidding solution using mirror print technology for the launch of Symington’s new plant-based brand, Blooming Good Food Co.

Four different designs, printed using eight colors on polyester material, have been produced for the vegan-friendly snack pot range which comes in four varieties: Warming Tomato & Lentil Dahl, Banging Black Eyed Bean & Vegetables, Hearty Sweet Potato & Lentil Curry and Smokey Sweetcorn & Green Beans.

Mirror print technology means the lids are printed on one side only, allowing both sides of the material to be viewed for additional pack information. Chadwicks says this is Ideal for added branding or promotional information, marketing, competitions and loyalty programs.

Symington’s brand manager Neil Burke-Thompson says, “Mirror printing has allowed us to better communicate our brand message through the packaging without compromising the integrity of the contents.”

Alastair Bearman, sales and marketing director at Chadwicks adds, “All the print is on the surface of the lids to ensure the printing ink does not come into contact with the product. Mirror print technology offers brands a versatile and cost effective packaging solution.”

