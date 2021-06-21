Converters Expo Back Live This August At Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, WI June 21, 2021 – The 2021 Converters Expo will be held in person August 9-10 at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin. The trade show connects manufacturers of paper, film, plastics and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists, and suppliers. Now in its 14th year, the event, located in the nation’s top Converting Corridor will bring together over 100 exhibitors with 700 attendees who will be looking for manufacturing partners, testing and prototyping equipment as well as printing and packaging. To register and access the most up to date information click here.

“We are thrilled we will be able to hold the 14th Converters Expo live and in person this August. It will be wonderful to bring our attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and staff back together for a safe gathering for the industry,” said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media’s Packaging Group. “We have expanded our floor plan and are nearly sold out of exhibit space; we encourage those interested in participating to sign up now.”

The 14th annual Converters Expo will feature 113 exhibiting companies including Titanium Sponsor Paper Converting Machine Company; Gold Sponsors Doral and MWES Engineered Systems; and Bronze Sponsors BST North American/AccuWeb, Inc., Motion Controls Robotics, PRECO and Valley Grinding & Manufacturing. The exhibitors include manufacturers of testing and prototyping equipment, producers of disposables and subject matter experts offering the latest in printing and packaging.

In a recent study released by New North, Inc., the Converting Corridor, the northeastern part of Wisconsin where Converters Expo is held, is the #1 region of the United States in paper production. The region hosts the largest concentration of the paper converting industry, with 100+ industry related companies, 16,500 direct jobs, and an economic output of $5.1 billion.

“We host Converters Expo each year in Green Bay because we are in the heart of the converting corridor. Our event uniquely helps those in the converting industry throughout the region find solutions to their daily challenges,” added Gudino. “We look forward to bringing the industry back together in August for what promises to be the biggest and most successful converters event in the region.”

The event kicks off on Monday, August 9, from 6:00 – 7:30pm with a welcome reception, taking place at the at the Miller Lite Deck and Miller Lite Lounge to allow for social distancing. On Tuesday, August 10, Converters Expo will be open from 9:30am - 3:30pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium, 4th floor Lobby and Legends Room. There will be complimentary Wi-Fi available and show floor beverages will available, sponsored by MWES Engineered Systems. There will be a networking lunch from 12:00 – 2:00pm. Finally, a happy hour, ending the Converters Expo, will follow from 2:30 – 3:30pm in the Atrium sponsored by Doral.

New this year, will be the addition of Vendor Education Sessions, giving exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their company’s industry expertise. The pre-recorded 15 minute educational video will be played on-site in the MVP Suite at Lambeau Field and then made available on-demand for attendees to view online. For information about exhibiting or sponsoring Converters Expo, contact Emily Patten, Event Sales Manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045. To access the Converters Expo agenda, visit www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/agenda.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South and Global Pouch Forum taking place June 7-9, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.