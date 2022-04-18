Global Pouch Forum Celebrates 25 Years

ROSEMONT, ILL. - Global Pouch Forum is celebrating its 25th anniversary with makers of consumer product goods being featured throughout the agenda. Registration is now open for the event taking place at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill., June 7th-9th.

Global Pouch Forum is the longest-running flexible packaging event, and remains the event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and to network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy or recommend flexible materials including pouches, films and machinery. Speaking sessions will include presentations about the resurgence in private labels, the state of the flexible packaging industry, supporting the circular economy, preventing food waste, and much more.

“In addition to hearing from contract service providers and packaging consultants, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from executives of top consumer brands, such as GoodBelly, Dream Pops, Materne, Diamondback Acres, TREX and more,” says Glen Gudino, group publisher of BNP Media’s Packaging Group. “We’re also going to be putting on a retrospective of the pouch, taking a look at the early years to today. We’ll show how pouches have transformed packaging already, and this is the place to see what’s next.”

A limited number of slots are available for an exclusive tour of the Waste Connections Elk Grove Transfer Station materials recovery facility (MRF) in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Platinum Sponsor Dow, Gold Sponsors Amcor, Berry, Charter Next Generation, Menshen and Sonoco, Silver Sponsors AlliedFlex, Elplast, Hoffer, HP, Idemitsu Unitech, Preco and Westlake, and Bronze Sponsor Fresh-Lock

Event registration, agenda and information about travel and accommodations are all available at GlobalPouchForum.com.

For information about exhibiting or sponsoring Global Pouch Forum, contact Emily Patten, Event Sales Manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Global Pouch Forum is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South and Converters Expo. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.