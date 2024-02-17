Accredo Packaging, a leader in its diverse offering of more sustainable packaging solutions, foresees continued development of robust sustainability goals for its North American operations, with key milestones targeted to be achieved by 2025.

The company will continue its uniquely innovative approach in its mission to offer more sustainable materials and technologies when compared to conventional packaging, striving to further enhance its operational sustainability vision with new milestones annually.

After a busy year marked by strategic leadership hires, the new sustainability goals reinforce the notion that these efforts are central to Accredo’s operating principles. Having already secured LEED® Silver certifications in Sugar Land and Vietnam, Accredo Packaging stands out as the believed first flexible packaging manufacturer in these regions to achieve such certifications. These accomplishments underscore the company's longstanding commitment to aggressive sustainability targets.

Trei Johnson, Director of Sustainability at Accredo Packaging, explains, “Our accomplishments in sustainability, including the adoption of 100% wind-generated electricity at our Texas facility, serve as cornerstones for our ambitious 2025 objectives. These achievements mirror our unwavering dedication to our customers and our steadfast commitment to innovation in sustainable packaging."

Accredo Packaging's 2025 goals aim to further position the company as a leader in sustainable practices within the flexible packaging industry. The goals are calculated from a 2021 third-party footprint analysis, which serves as the baseline.

Reducing Waste to Landfill by 15% by 2025

Accredo aims to achieve low waste-to-landfill status by enhancing recycling programs and minimizing waste generation, beginning with the diversion of at least 255 tons of waste to landfill in 2025.

Reducing Carbon Footprint by 15% in Scope 1 and 2 by 2025

In addition to Accredo Packaging’s current 100% Wind Electricity commitment, the company aims to further reduce its carbon footprint by adopting additional renewable energy sources and optimizing manufacturing processes for greater energy efficiency, resulting in at least 72 MT of emissions diverted from the atmosphere* by 2025.

Recycled Content Incorporation Increased by 15% by 2025

The company will use greater amounts of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) content, further enabling the circular economy. Accredo’s goal is to use more recycled content over time.

Accredo Packaging's long-standing dedication to sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship highlights its role as a leader in the industry. These goals, paired with the AccredoFlex platform of more sustainable offerings, showcase the company’s overarching and foundational commitment to a more sustainable future.

About Accredo Packaging

Accredo Packaging offers sustainable packaging solutions for various products, from snack foods and confectionery items to frozen foods and pet treats in retail grocers. They produce overwraps for paper towels, shrink bundle film for bottled water, and are leaders in the development of recyclable and compostable stand-up pouch offerings, including the first reverse printed and laminated recyclable** pouch and the first ASTM-certified compostable stand-up pouch. Learn more at www.accredopackaging.com.

* Carbon footprint impact calculations are based on internal Accredo Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

** Recyclable only in the communities that have access to appropriate recycling facilities.



