Approaches to more sustainable chocolate packaging are just as diverse as the goodies found inside.

Parkside took the route of providing vegan chocolate brand Mummy Meegz with 100% home-compostable packaging.

Sun Chemical and Qualvis Packaging took a multi-pronged approach to developing a highly sustainable chocolate truffle carton for chocolate manufacturer Whitakers, including the use of highly bio-renewable direct-food contact inks.

Not to be outdone, Mars Incorporated announced in May 2023 that its famous Mars Bar would come in new paper packaging on a trial basis – part of the company’s goal of making all of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable in the near future.

Read more about these companies that are leading the way when it comes to helping consumers make chocolate purchases in good conscience (even if they consider the cocoa-based snacks a guilty pleasure).

Parkside Collaborates Brings Compostable Packaging to Mummy Meegz

Parkside has partnered with vegan chocolate brand Mummy Meegz to bring its amphibian mascot Billie to life in a 100% home compostable package. Courtesy of Mummy Meegz

Parkside has partnered with vegan chocolate brand Mummy Meegz to bring its amphibian mascot Billie to life in 100% home compostable pack adorning a colorful design.

The innovative packaging, made with Parkside’s Park2Nature™ compostable material, is available in two eye-catching designs to differentiate the oat milk and white chocolate product lines. Both are adorned with the colorful cartoon frog Billie, closely depicting the cool chocolate frog inside the pack. So not only is Billie a fantastic vegan swap, but he is also made from chocolate which is sustainably sourced and packed in the TÜV-certified home compostable packaging.

Sun Chemical, Qualvis create sustainable carton solution for Whitakers Chocolates

Sun Chemical and Qualvis Packaging have collaborated to develop a highly sustainable chocolate truffle carton for chocolate manufacturer Whitakers. Courtesy of Sun Chemical

Sun Chemical and Qualvis Packaging have collaborated to develop a highly sustainable chocolate truffle carton for chocolate manufacturer Whitakers.

The concept enabled Whitakers to transform an existing truffle carton that featured 55 percent plastic into a highly recyclable lightweight fiber-based solution without plastic layer of the same dimensions.

The package uses Sun Chemical’s SunPak® DirectFood Plus highly bio-renewable direct-food contact inks and SunSpec™ SunStar direct-food contact aqueous varnish on the inside of the carton. The packaging will be on display at Sun Chemical’s stand at interpack (Hall 7a, Stand B03).

Mars Bars Debuts New Paper Packaging in UK-Based Trial

Mars Incorporated announced in May 2023 that its famous Mars Bar would come in new paper packaging on a trial basis. Courtesy of Mars Incorporated

Mars Incorporated, a worldwide snack food and pet care brand, announced in May that its famous Mars Bar would come in new paper packaging on a trial basis. The paper-based packaging was to be released in a limited amount of Tesco stores in the United Kingdom over several months.

The transition is part of the company’s broader packaging strategy, as it continues to build toward its Sustainable in a Generation Plan. Mars’ aim is to redesign its packaging for circularity, with the goal of making all of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable in the near future.