Sun Chemical and Qualvis Packaging have collaborated to develop a highly sustainable chocolate truffle carton for chocolate manufacturer Whitakers.

The concept enabled Whitakers to transform an existing truffle carton that featured 55 percent plastic into a highly recyclable lightweight fiber-based solution without plastic layer of the same dimensions.

The package uses Sun Chemical’s SunPak® DirectFood Plus highly bio-renewable direct-food contact inks and SunSpec™ SunStar direct-food contact aqueous varnish on the inside of the carton. The packaging will be on display at Sun Chemical’s stand at interpack (Hall 7a, Stand B03).

The use of Sun Chemical’s inks and varnish eliminates the need for a plastic extrusion between the ink film and the food product. It also enables replacement of the existing PET double clamshell housing the truffles with a fiber-based holding structure, while ensuring both a direct food contact safe environment for the truffles complemented by functional resistance and barrier properties to maintain the protection and integrity of the carton structure and its contents.

This, in combination with the highly bio-renewable properties of the inks, drastically decreases the overall carbon footprint of the product.

SunPak® FSP EcoPace low migration inks and SunCoat aqueous varnish are employed on the front of the carton, also contributing to the reduced carbon footprint achievement due to a very high bio-renewable content made possible by employing a new fossil fuel-free carbon black derived process ink.

Furthermore, the board is an environmentally sourced material from premium paperboard company and Qualvis partner, Holeman Iggesund. The outer cellophane wrap has been replaced with a tear strip built into the carton design to keep the lid in place during transit and on the shelf at retailers.

“Whitakers is a long-standing customer of ours. When we proactively approached them about this project, we turned to Sun Chemical as our go-to supplier for food-contact inks,” said Richard Pacey, Sales Director, Qualvis. “Sun Chemical’s expertise in inks, specifically for food-contact applications, along with their sustainability credentials meant that, together, we were able to seamlessly bring our vison for Whitaker’s premium pack to life.”

Pacey added: “Compared to solutions from other suppliers, the inks truly stand out in terms of on-press performance and quality. Vibrancy is not compromised at all, and there are never any on-press issues. We are able to print in as many colors and designs as we would with typical non-food contact inks – be it CMYK or Pantones – enabling the brand to improve the overall attractiveness of the packaging, all while ensuring regulation compliance.”

To learn more or to see the result of the packaging in person, visit Sun Chemical at interpack (Hall 7a, Stand B03) or visit www.sunchemical.com/insideoutside.



