This story looks at recent developments that have rendered retort equipment more efficient and retort packaging more eco-friendly.

However, before delving into those specific areas, it’s worth stepping back and taking a broader view of the retort packaging market.

Market research firm The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.2 Billion Retort Packaging market will reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2033. “Rising growth in the pharmaceutical industry and rising growth in online food ordering may fuel the growth of the Retort Packaging Market,” the firm notes.

North America has emerged as the largest global Retort Packaging market, accounting for 57% of the total market, owing to “increasingly busy work life, lack of work-life balance, increasing disposable income in the hands of the common man,” the firm notes. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rising demand for convenient products, and rising demand for ready-to-eat foods.

The Pouch segment has dominated the retort packaging market, accounting for 54% of the total market.

With regard to more eco-friendly retort packaging, the firm notes that, in April 2023, Huhtamäki Oyj introduced three unique solutions in mono-material flexible packaging. These solutions are specifically designed with recyclability in focus, aiming to minimize resource consumption during production. The primary goal of this launch is to offer users environmentally friendly and flexible packaging alternatives in Paper, PE (Polyethylene), and PP (Polypropylene) Retort formats.

In this story, we look at two retort heavyweights — Surdry North America and Allpax — in the context of initiatives to produce retort packaging that is more eco-friendly and to supply retort equipment that operates more efficiently, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

SNA presents exclusive Continuous Sterilizer solution at PACK EXPO East

Representatives of Surdry North America present retort solutions at a trade show. Courtesy of Surdry North America

Surdry North America (SNA) showcased its cutting-edge Continuous Sterilizer solution at PACK EXPO East from March 18-20 in Philadelphia, Pa. Visitors learned about Surdry’s exclusive technology that promotes steam consumption savings by 30-40%, leading to significant energy cost reductions. The new, patented technology enables simultaneous processing of diverse container types, including cans, jars and pouches, in the same equipment.

Attendees also learned how they can take advantage of SurdryUP, SNA’s support program created to minimize unplanned downtime and maximize OEE levels.

Recyclable Retortable Pouches: Understanding Three Key Concepts

Brands have been trying different approaches — including the utilization of mono-material films — to create recyclable retort pouches that are resistant to the retort process. Courtesy of Surdry North America

Lightweight, compact and heat-resistant retort pouches are a smart choice for food products requiring retort sterilization to ensure extended shelf lives. This includes baby food, ready-to-eat meals and pet food.

Despite consumers’ growing concerns about the environmental impact of packaging waste, limited recyclable retort pouch options are available in the market as brands explore sustainable solutions.

Allpax Identifies the Seven Warning Signs of Retort Control System Obsolescence

Employee using mobile HMI (Human Machine Interface). Courtesy of Allpax

Allpax, a ProMach brand, has identified the seven warning signs of control system obsolescence in batch retorts. Modernizing outdated and failing control systems improves retort uptime, product quality, ease of use and maintenance, and access to data, while lowering the risk of product recall.

“As long as the shell and door(s) of the batch retort are sound, a control system update can prolong the life of the unit for years, while improving output and product quality,” said David Cohen, Director of Software Engineering.

Allpax delivers high-speed pouch loading system to feed retorts

Allpax recently delivered a new high-speed automated pouch loading and unloading system to a customer to feed an existing bank of Allpax retorts. Courtesy of Allpax

Allpax, a ProMach brand, recently delivered a new high-speed automated pouch loading and unloading system to a customer to feed an existing bank of Allpax retorts.

“A world-leading contract packing operation struggled with manual loading and unloading of pouches for more than a year,” says David Cohen, Director of Software Engineering at Allpax. “The operation experienced excessive damage to pouches and trays, as well as not meeting output requirements. The Allpax automated pouch handling system solved these issues.”