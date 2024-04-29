Lightweight, compact and heat-resistant retort pouches are a smart choice for food products requiring retort sterilization to ensure extended shelf lives. This includes baby food, ready-to-eat meals and pet food.

Despite consumers’ growing concerns about the environmental impact of packaging waste, limited recyclable retort pouch options are available in the market as brands explore sustainable solutions.

Surdry North America (SNA) has summarized three essential points about recyclable retort pouches in the food industry: