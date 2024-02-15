ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging solutions, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Zanichelli Meccanica S.p.A. Known to the market as Zacmi, the Parma, Italy-based company is a global leader in the manufacture of filling, seaming and pasteurization technology.

The addition of Zacmi further expands ProMach's extensive product portfolio and strengthens its position as one of the world's largest providers of process, filling, and systems integration solutions.

Founded in Parma in 1954, Zacmi is one of the food industry's most respected suppliers of high-quality filling, closing and sterilization equipment. Zacmi has a strong portfolio of filling machines for food and pet food products, as well as seamers for metal cans. The company also provides pasteurization tunnels for sterilizing food products and has developed rehydrated pea and legume preparation lines to support its food clients.

Zacmi holds nearly 50 patents and is well known for its hygienic machine designs and its commitment to innovation. Since the company's inception, over 2,500 Zacmi machines have been installed worldwide. With over 120 employees supporting its loyal customer base, Zacmi has operated as a typical "pocket-sized multinational," a family business with an operating subsidiary in the United States and Italian-based R&D and manufacturing facilities dedicated to the development and assembly of innovative packaging equipment solutions.

While this acquisition will further strengthen ProMach's product offering and allow it to solve a wider range of customer challenges, it will also offer Zacmi the opportunity to provide more solutions in market sectors that ProMach currently serves, including beverage and powdered products.

"We're pleased to welcome the Zacmi team to ProMach," said ProMach President and CEO, Mark Anderson. "The addition of Zacmi further strengthens our position as one of the industry's leading suppliers of filling and process technology. This acquisition also allows us to add key products to ProMach's overall packaging equipment portfolio, like food can filling and seaming. Most importantly, this acquisition further supports our strategic vision of providing customers around the world with complete solutions and support from a strong global partner."

Zacmi and its entire team will join ProMach's Primary Packaging business line led by Business Unit President, Doug Stambaugh. With go-to-market product brands including Fogg, Modern, P.E. Labellers, and Zalkin, ProMach's Primary Packaging business line provides a broad solution offering that includes filling, labeling and closing. Zacmi will work closely with other ProMach brands to offer complete packaging line solutions. The acquisition allows ProMach to establish a powerful position in the food and pet care sectors where can filling and sterilization are required.

"The Zacmi team has a reputation for designing strong technical solutions, manufacturing high-quality equipment, and for providing exceptional customer service," Stambaugh said. "The addition of Zacmi to our Primary Packaging team not only strengthens our filling and closing portfolio, but it also significantly bolsters our ability to offer integrated systems. The opportunity to pair Zacmi filling and closing technology with other ProMach companies like Allpax, a global leader in retort, will allow us to better serve our customers by offering more complete solutions."

Zacmi’s current leadership team will remain intact, with current Managing Director, Giorgio Boselli, assuming the role of VP & General Manager, and in recognition of her years of leadership as Zacmi’s President, Caterina Pagani will retain an honorary directorship.

"We're excited to be a part of the industry's most respected packaging and processing company," Boselli said. "ProMach has a proven track record of investing in its companies and leveraging its scale to better serve its customers. In ProMach, we have found a partner that will enhance the value of our business and ensure continuity for our customers and our people. Our employees will benefit from ProMach's extensive portfolio of solutions and relationships, and we know that this move will ensure the continued growth of Zacmi.”