ProMach Acquires Provider of Cup and Tray Filling Solutions

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today that it has acquired Modern Packaging, a leading manufacturer of filling and sealing solutions for the food and dairy industries. The addition expands ProMach’s capabilities into the filling of cups and trays to complement its existing solutions in filling free-flowing liquids, semi-viscous products and viscous products into bottles and other rigid containers.

Modern designs, manufactures and supports stainless steel equipment for filling, heat sealing, overcapping, loading and denesting premade cups and trays, as well as gas flush, HEPA, Clean in Place (CIP) and Sterilization in Place (SIP) systems. Filling systems can be provided in fully enclosed, ultra-clean, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) with gas flush, or aseptic configurations and all systems are designed to fulfill USDA and 3-A Sanitary Standards.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the team from Modern Packaging to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “Modern expands our keystone filling capabilities, giving ProMach even more options to provide our customers where processing and packaging converge on the production line. Modern provides innovative solutions in key segments like the growing snack food market where SKUs continue to grow with better-for-you, single serve, meal replacement, and combination snacks gaining significant traction on both physical and online store shelves. The Modern team has a well-earned reputation for being a great partner for their customers and I’m excited to have them join the ProMach family.”

Founded in 1989 in Deer Park, New York, Modern has solutions in operation worldwide, providing inline and rotary filling systems for food products such as hummus, salsa, condiments, dressings, sauces, and dips along with dairy products such as sour cream, ice cream, yogurt, and cheeses, as well as many more packaged products. Modern solutions can fill containers from 5g to 5kg, at speeds nearing 1,000 containers per minute, with a wide array of features available. Modern also provides foil lid converting capabilities through their PDF Seal division that produces full color die cut lids for food packaging containers used in both single serve consumer and food service industries.

Modern co-founders, Syed (Zaki) Hossain and Jaroslaw (Jerry) Dabek, will continue leading the Modern team that includes over 100 employees, with Mr. Hossain serving as vice president and general manager and Dabek serving as vice president of engineering. ProMach will continue to invest in Modern’s New York-based facility, team and operations to strengthen its product lineup and accelerate growth and support capabilities in key markets.

Modern joins ProMach’s filling business line along with existing ProMach product brands Pacific and Federal.