ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging solutions, announced Monday that it has acquired Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc., one of North America’s leading manufacturers of conveyor and container handling machines.

The addition of Sentry further expands ProMach’s extensive product portfolio and strengthens its position as one of North America’s largest providers of systems integration solutions.

Founded in 1980 in Forest, Va., Sentry is a respected supplier of high-quality conveyors, packaging equipment, container handling solutions, and related services. Sentry has a vast portfolio of conveyance solutions, including table-top conveyor for both bottles and cans, case and pallet conveyor, neck-guided air conveyor, and accumulation conveyor.

Additionally, Sentry manufactures a wide array of packaging equipment, including case and bulk palletizing, de-palletizing, and robotic systems. Sentry is also well known for its services business which supports its clients in managing project risk by offering packaging line design, engineering services, project management, and electrical controls expertise. Today, Sentry has over 230 team members supporting its loyal customer base.

Sentry has long been known as a market leader in the North American beverage industry, serving a wide variety of brand owners from local manufacturers to Fortune 100 corporations. While this acquisition will further strengthen ProMach’s product offering and allow it to solve an even wider range of customer challenges, it will also offer Sentry the opportunity to expand its reach into other markets that ProMach serves, including food, home and personal care, industrial, and chemicals.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Sentry team to ProMach,” said ProMach President and CEO, Mark Anderson. “The addition of Sentry further strengthens our position as one of the industry’s leading suppliers of systems integration solutions, but this acquisition also allows us to add key products to ProMach’s overall packaging equipment portfolio. Most importantly, this acquisition further supports our strategic vision of providing North American customers with complete solutions and support from a strong North American partner.”

Sentry and its entire team will join ProMach’s Systems and Integration business line led by Business Unit President, Ryan McCart. With go-to-market product brands including Zarpac, ZPI, and Statera, ProMach’s Systems and Integration business line provides a broad solution offering that includes packaging line design, electrical engineering, and project management.

“The Sentry team has a reputation for designing strong technical solutions, manufacturing high-quality equipment and providing exceptional customer service,” McCart said. “The addition of Sentry to our Systems and Integration team not only strengthens our conveyor and end-of-line packaging equipment portfolio, but it also significantly bolsters our overall systems integration capabilities.”

Tim Woodson, President of Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc., said, “We’re excited to be a part of the most respected packaging and process company in the industry. ProMach has a proven track record of investing in their companies and leveraging their strengths to better serve customers. … Our team will benefit from ProMach’s extensive portfolio of solutions and relationships, and we know that this move will ensure the continued growth of Sentry and provide even more opportunities for our team members.”

For more information about Sentry Equipment & Erectors Inc., please contact them at +1 (434) 525-0769 or visit them online at www.sentryequipment.com.

For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.