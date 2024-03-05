Surdry North America (SNA) will showcase its cutting-edge Continuous Sterilizer solution at PACK EXPO East from March 18-20 in Philadelphia, Pa. Visitors will learn about Surdry’s exclusive technology that promotes steam consumption savings by 30-40%, leading to significant energy cost reductions. The new, patented technology enables simultaneous processing of diverse container types, including cans, jars and pouches, in the same equipment.

Attendees will also learn about how they can take advantage of SurdryUP, SNA’s support program created to minimize unplanned downtime and maximize OEE levels.

With SurdryUP, every Surdry retort installed within the U.S., Mexico and Canada is eligible to receive a free, annual preventative maintenance analysis. SNA technicians will conduct visits to identify parts that need replacing, review inventory levels, provide maintenance recommendations and suggest operational improvements to increase performance and safety.

Surdry experts will be at the show to discuss retort technologies with visitors and offer support to those seeking ideal solutions to reach their business goals.

“We’re excited for our debut in Philadelphia and eager to connect with both current and new customers, exploring ways to enhance their operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Adriana Farris, product manager at SNA. “The conversations we have at trade shows are invaluable and allow us to help customers navigate through complex processes, like selecting the right sterilization technology or packaging materials tailored to their products. We are thrilled to be able to share our insights.”

PACK EXPO East is a leading show on the East Coast for packaging and processing professionals, helping attendees identify modern technologies, meet key partners and explore innovative solutions. This year’s show will bring together 7,000 industry professionals to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.