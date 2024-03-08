Berry Global’s European flexible films division will be sharing insights on sustainability, innovation and market trends in the flexibles sector at three upcoming events hosted by Applied Market Information Ltd. (AMI) in Barcelona and Valencia, Spain.

Alongside detailing the latest developments in agricultural films and pouches, the company will also be examining the impact and implications of the forthcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), underlining its industry-leading knowledge and expertise.

In the first event, AMI Agricultural Film Europe, which takes place March 12-13, in Barcelona, Michèle Kint, Senior Product Manager for Berry Global Agricultural Films EMEA & APAC, will be speaking. Her presentation, "The Future of Sustainable Agricultural Films", will examine how film producers are supporting the agricultural sector’s drive towards sustainable farming while still helping to enhance and improve day-to-day operations.

At the AMI Innovations in Pouches Forum on April 23-24, also in Barcelona, Neal Geryl, Business Development Director for Berry Global Flexibles EMEA & APAC, will take the stage to discuss "The Future of PE Lamination Films."

Neal will be exploring the latest developments in MDO PE, barrier films, and mono-material PE laminate structures, and the benefits these can bring to markets such as food and household, offering effective product protection and presentation while also meeting the need for sustainable packaging in areas such as improved recyclability.

"Navigating the Waves of Change: PPWR's Impact on LDPE Shrink and Stretch Films” will be the theme of the presentation by Mike Baxter, External Affairs Director for Berry Global Flexibles EMEA & APAC, at the AMI Stretch and Shrink Film Europe conference taking place from April 23-25 in Valencia.

This presentation will focus on the impending changes driven by The European Union Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the implications that this may have for LDPE films manufacturers and users. Attendees will gain valuable insights into EU targets for recycled content, re-use, recyclability and overall reduction targets, and how the industry can prepare for the full implementation of these regulations.

Gerry Mcgarry, VP of Sales and Marketing of Berry Global’s European Flexibles business said: “These are important industry events which underline the flexibles sector’s commitment to continue to develop solutions that meet the needs of customers in a variety of end-markets. We are delighted to be able to share our knowledge and experience in these forums.”

