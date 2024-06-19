Coveris has been recognized by renowned UK cereal brand, Weetabix. Coveris received the prestigious Weetabix Supplier Innovation Award linked to its supply of cereal liners, Cereal+, at a supplier awards ceremony in May. The Weetabix Supplier Innovation Award recognizes suppliers who have proactively delivered ideas and opportunities for continuous improvement and innovation.

Coveris supplies Cereal+ liner manufactured at its specialist polyethylene extrusion site in Winsford, Cheshire, for Weetabix products including Alpen, Crunchy Bran and Weetabix Minis. Cereal+, made from fully recyclable polyethylene for bag-in-box packaging, is manufactured using co-extrusion technology to deliver packer performance, product protection, freshness, shelf life and consumer functionality.

In a sustainability project supporting aligning environmental goals, Coveris Winsford worked with Weetabix to downgauge their cereal liners and reduce the amount of flexible film packaging by 10%. Prior to the switch and subsequently, there were challenges packing one specific Weetabix product line owing to the cereal properties. A collaborative review resulted in an innovative change to the Cereal+ formulation, developed and validated by Coveris’ forward-thinking Film Science Lab, which not only resolved the challenges but achieved an immediate uplift in packing efficiency and productivity between 87% - 149%.

Weetabix Marketing Director Francesca Theokli presented the award saying: “It gives us great pleasure and huge thanks goes to Coveris for identifying opportunities for improvement and being innovative with their solutions for our business”.

Sujoy Bose, Coveris Winsford Managing Director, said: “We are very proud to receive the Weetabix Supplier Innovation Award 2024 recognizing our efforts and proactivity supporting operational efficiencies and packaging sustainability. As a long-term supplier to Weetabix, this is a great example of a collaborative relationship with aligning performance and environmental values.

“Through our technical team, Film Science Lab and co-extrusion capabilities, we have the technology and expertise to make innovative changes to our film formulations for maximum benefit and minimum impact, supporting our No Waste sustainability vision. Congratulations to the whole team at Coveris Winsford,” added Bose.