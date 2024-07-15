✕



With manufacturers and suppliers continuing to develop innovative packaging solutions, the importance of adhesives that keep packages intact has never been greater. Per Fact.MR, the global packaging adhesives market is set to grow by over $12 billion in the next decade, and this makes sense given how universal adhesives are among different packaging types. Whether it’s flexible or rigid, adhesives and sealants find their way onto any package, making them high on the list of considerations for manufacturers and CPG brands.

Not only is this clear from a projected growth perspective, but also from an acquisitions one. Just recently, the industry has seen two key acquisitions of adhesives providers.

First, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. acquired Adheso-Graphics, a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes designed for various applications including corrugated, wide web, narrow web, offset and letterpress printing. The acquisition allowed Anderson & Vreeland to offer new technologies and serve multiple markets.

“We are excited to expand our core portfolio with the addition of Adheso-Graphics to the Anderson & Vreeland, Family of Flexo Brands,” said Darin Lyon, President and CEO of Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. “Our commitment to providing world-class products to the markets we serve is enhanced by this strategic acquisition.”

In addition, Arkema announced the acquisition of Dow’s flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, an entity that generates close to $250 million in annual sales. The move allowed Arkema to expand their flexible packaging solutions and enter the adhesives market as well.

“We are very happy to announce this great acquisition which is perfectly in line with Arkema’s strategy to offer its customers innovative products with high technological content and continue to grow in the attractive adhesives segment,” said Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Sticker Gizmo Enlists Futamura's NatureFlex™ Facestock for Their Labels

The labels come in clear (pictured), white or metalized. Courtesy of Sticker Gizmo

British labels producer, Sticker Gizmo, is committed to providing the highest quality labels and stickers with first class customer service. Founded in 2018, the company has invested in the latest digital printers and laser cutting technologies to produce in-house all their high-quality labels. To achieve the perfect label every time, they only use the highest quality materials.

In addition to their standard paper and vinyl labels, Gizmo now offers a range of sustainable solutions based on Futamura’s NatureFlex™ facestock materials and a compostable pressure sensitive adhesive. This new range of labels offers a great solution for many applications.

UPM Raflatac Earns RecyClass Recognition for PE Films

The new technology helps toward UPM Raflatac’s goal of creating a circular economy. Courtesy of UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac has received RecyClass recognition for PE Films with its Multipurpose UV acrylic adhesive technology — making UPM Raflatac the first ever pressure sensitive laminate producer to receive technology approval in this category. The granted recognition expands UPM Raflatac’s portfolio of RecyClass approved PE (polyethylene) adhesive label materials. These materials are recognized to be recycling compatible with colored and natural PE flexible films.





Today’s consumers and brand owners demand product solutions where the sustainability aspects including packaging recyclability are carefully considered. As a significant trend which is only going to get bigger, UPM Raflatac is well positioned to cater for the growing market demands with its labeling solutions for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products which are by default designed to support recycling compatibility.

Beontag Develops Range of Self-Adhesive Wine Labels

The label is made of up to 40% grass fiber combined with FSC certified cellulose. Courtesy of Beontag

Beontag, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive adhesives and smart tags, has launched its innovative range of self-adhesive wine labels in the Latin American market. The move represents a commitment to excellence through tech innovation for Beontag, as well as for the region’s globally celebrated winemaking traditions.

Beontag’s Grass Natural label is made of up to 40% grass fiber combined with FSC certified cellulose. Along with the White Martelé label, it sets a new standard in sophistication and moisture resistance.