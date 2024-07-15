Registration for FPA’s 2024 FlexForward® Fall Conference is now open.

FPA’s reimagined conference—expanded to a day and a half from one day—will have a larger opening-night reception at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, tabletop exhibits with extended networking breaks, and a second-evening reception. It also will have more technical content specific to circularity solutions for flexibles.

In addition to regular topics of interest to the membership—such as the polypropylene update, state advocacy report, and global trend analysis—attendees will also discuss industry headwinds and innovations with various stakeholders.

Procter & Gamble will speak to its journey and future path for its flexible portfolio;

ExxonMobil Product Solutions will discuss the current state of its chemical recycling program and how it will be scaled to accommodate flexibles circularity;

FPA sustainable packaging Gold Award Achievement Award winners will present their innovations to address sustainability;

Others will present white papers on circular flexible solutions: traceability programs, like R-Cycle and RMS; the use of new material; safety features and novel sustainable approaches to medical packaging; and stakeholder communication on sustainable solutions; and

A new FPA report on food loss and waste reduction in the flexibles space will be discussed.

For information on the meeting, visit the conference event page.