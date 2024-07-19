JBM Packaging, a provider of eco-friendly packaging solutions and contract packaging services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Enquirer Media Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“As part of our purpose to create Better Lives, we strive to develop a culture where our team members feel respected, supported and empowered to reach their full potential, both personally and professionally,” said Marcus Sheanshang, President and CEO of JBM Packaging. “Receiving the Top Workplace award is an incredible honor because it comes directly from the voices of the team members.”

JBM Packaging, a recipient of the Top Workplace award in 2022, has continued to advance its purpose of creating Better Solutions, Better Lives and a Better World. In 2023, the company achieved B Corp Certification, a prestigious designation awarded to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. JBM also released its first-ever Impact Report, detailing its efforts and accomplishments in these areas.

A key element of JBM’s Better Lives initiatives is the Fair Chance Program, which offers career opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals. Since its inception in October 2016, the program has grown and evolved in partnership with more than 30 area prisons, halfway houses and rehabilitation centers. Fair Chance team members comprise approximately one-third of JBM’s workforce today.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

To learn more about JBM Packaging, please visit https://www.jbmpackaging.com/.