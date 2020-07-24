NCC Automated Systems has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Philadelphia Inquirer. NCCAS ranked in the top one-third in scoring across the country, with 79% of employees being actively engaged. The average across Gallup polling in the country is 34% of employees being actively engaged, so this is an incredible difference.

NCCAS was nominated and won based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

When looking at the positive comments employees made in the nomination process, two ideas consistently rose to the top: They love that they are owners, since NCCAS is an employee-owned company, and they love the diversity of the projects on which they’re working.

This year, the company continues to be strong. Mauger adds, “2020 has been the ultimate test. Our culture has shown how tenacious it is with the resilience it has shown through the COVID-19 pandemic. We show up. We work incredibly hard to serve our community and clients, even with a health war raging outside. I have never been more proud of the company based upon the way they have reacted during these challenging times.”