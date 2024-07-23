Guittard Chocolate Company, the 156-year-old San Francisco-based chocolate maker, has announced Guittard Couverture, a new category of professional chocolate products with updated product rheology, packaging, and distribution. Guittard Couverture, now offered in a 2-pack, 3-kilo variety for wholesale customers, will make it easier than ever for professionals to select and purchase the most suitable, premium chocolate products for their intended use.

The Guittard Couverture line will offer eight products: 31% cacao Crème Française White Chocolate, 35% cacao Soie Blanche White Chocolate, 38% cacao Soleil d’Or Milk Chocolate, 41% cacao Eclipse du Soleil Milk Chocolate, 55% cacao La Nuit Noire Semisweet Chocolate, 61% cacao Lever du Soleil Semisweet Chocolate, 64% cacao L’Etoile du Nord Chocolate, and 72% cacao Coucher Du Soleil Bittersweet Chocolate, all now available in a 3-kilo bag made with 30% post-consumer recycled material. In addition to the new smaller package offerings, the Guittard Couverture line will continue to be offered in larger 25-pound wholesale sizes previously available to customers.

The diverse range of cacao percentages and viscosities offers professionals flexibility in flavor, texture, and functionality, with new viscosity and fluidity guidance on-pack, further informing best uses for professional applications. Guittard’s focus on application and flavor in this new category underscores the company’s expertise in knowing the needs of today’s chefs, artisan confectioners, and bakers.

"Chocolate professionals love the product line for its range of flavors and formulations and advocated for its expansion into 3-kilo bags to utilize our products in new and exciting ways," says Donald Wressell, executive pastry chef for Guittard Chocolate Company. “We created new packaging that is easy to use in a busy kitchen along with guidance on-pack to help understand what to expect from the product, and added new purchasing options tailored to various sizes of operations to make it easier to procure and use the chocolate our customers already know and love."

Guittard Couverture will be available to purchase wholesale nationally through distributors or directly at Guittard.com.

