Securikett is set to present the latest technologies made from sustainable and recyclable materials at this year’s Fachpack, a European trade fair for packaging, technology and processing that will take place from September 24-26 in Nuremburg, Germany.

Securikett can choose from a whole range of technologies for its smart security labels. The basic prerequisite for all other security elements is always high-quality tamper protection. As the world market leader in this field, Securikett relies on its in-house VOID technologies. The company has developed a wide range of VOID effects for different challenges.

Technological advantage through sustainable materials

Securikett has developed a VOID technology made of paper to secure cardboard or paper packaging in an environmentally friendly way with security seals or tapes. These sustainable products do not disrupt the recycling process in any way and support brand owners and producers in making their packaging fit for the circular economy.

Innovations presented directly on site for the first time

"Thanks to our own research and development department, we can not only respond to our customers' wishes and offer special labels for specific challenges, but as an owner-managed company we can also take the time to develop new technologies and subject them to a wide variety of endurance tests until they are ready for the market. This enables us to keep surprising our customers with new innovations," says Vanessa Mitterer, Head of the Research Department at Securikett.

The trend is towards reusable packaging and refiller units

Securikett is responding to this development with special closure seals. Thanks to the included VOID effect, these clearly indicate opening or tampering, but can be removed without leaving any residue so that the packaging can be reintroduced to the market without any problems.

Residue-free including VOID effect

In addition to further developments of the PaperSecuritySeals, Securikett presents transparent seals that only create a VOID effect when they are removed. The seal is completely removable, but can no longer be used. Packaging without this special seal has been tampered with.

Why at Fachpack?

For Securikett, Fachpack is one of the most important trade fairs for innovations in the packaging market, especially in German-speaking countries. "We've always enjoyed having our own stand here and will do so again this year," says Monika Autengruber.