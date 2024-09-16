Trioworld, a leading supplier of innovative, high-performance plastic film, providing solutions for consumer and industrial packaging, transport packaging, agriculture, hygiene, and medical technology, is set to feature a variety of solutions at FACHPACK 2024. FACHPACK is one of the largest exhibitions in Europe for companies that produce and use packaging. Trioworld will be presenting its packaging solutions and expertise within food packaging, consumer packaging, pallet packaging and industrial packaging solutions.

Among the Trioworld trade fair highlights is a new packaging product development for wet wipes made from beverage carton recycling waste and PCR LDPE as well as hard-wearing with 70% recycled content.

New in the Trioworld food packaging range: skin and barrier films

Trioworld acquired Wentus GmbH earlier this year, expanding the Trioworld product offering in the consumer and food packaging range, and the company will have completed the official company name change to Trioworld Höxter GmbH in time for FACHPACK in Nuremberg, from September 24-26 this year.

The films under the brand name WENTOPRO® includes examples of how to save resources in the packaging process. These include, for example, the SkinTight® range of premium skin films for various applications such as fresh meat, fish or poultry. Overall, the films stand for lower energy consumption thanks to lower processing temperatures and less plastic used for the overall packaging.

Pallet packaging with PCR content: proven high performance, reduced carbon footprint

Trioworld is a leader in the product development of load security films with Post-Consumer Recyclates (PCR*). The performance is on-par with virgin films, ensuring that the plastic film consumption and cost efficiency of the Trioworld Loop alternatives are equal to conventional solutions. This makes it easy for customers to make the switch to products with PCR content, e.g. Katan-Ex Loop30, a unique high-performance stretch film with 30% PCR.

A continuation of this concept is the new Stretch Hood Loop70, which contains 70% PCR. The high percentage of PCR in the Stretch Hood Loop70 does not compromise performance in regard to high stretchability and holding force compared with a virgin stretch hood solution. Featuring a particularly economical use of material, it achieves outstanding load stability and thus ensures a high level of transport safety for the covered pallets. Both Katan-Ex Loop30 and Stretch Hood Loop70 effectively support users in reducing their plastic packaging carbon footprint compared to using similar plastic packaging based on virgin material.

Winner of the German Packaging Award 2024

Trioworld is well prepared for the requirements of the future EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, PPWR. Wentus, soon to be Trioworld Höxter, has entered an exciting cooperation with Saperatec GmbH. The company has developed a new method for separating composite packaging and recovering clean and valuable secondary raw materials in this way. The process produces a pure post-consumer PE that is free of adhesions. Wentus supports the development phase and carries out the extrusion of the material recovered in this way in Höxter.

The Trioworld stand will also display an example of a new plastic packaging for wet wipes made from recycled waste from beverage cartons as well as PCR LDPE. The prototype has been honored with the German Packaging Award 2024 in the Sustainability category by the German Packaging Institute. It consists of 35% PCR LDPE, it is a mono PE material and designed for recycling. The mono-PE packaging itself is fully recyclable and the first of its kind made from film plastic from beverage carton recycling in Germany. The packaging can be recycled as a whole through existing packaging waste collection systems.



