Securikett, a leader in anti-counterfeiting solutions, has introduced an innovative security label featuring a cut indicator. This advanced system ensures that any attempt to tamper with the label is permanently visible, offering superior protection against unauthorized openings of shipping packages.

Security Seals for Shipping Packages

With the rapid growth of online commerce and increasing shipping volumes, safeguarding shipping packages is more critical than ever. Multiple parties, including pick-and-pack centers, logistics hubs, and third-party delivery agents, handle these packages. Securikett's new security labels offer an effective solution for detecting tamper attempts early, providing vital protection along the entire distribution chain and boosting customer trust in the process.

How E-Commerce Security Labels Work

Securikett's e-commerce security labels are designed to reveal any attempt at removing or cutting them immediately. Applied fully or partially over the package tape or at the package edges, these labels leave clear, visible signs of tampering once damaged. This added layer of protection enhances security for both senders and recipients, ensuring the integrity of shipments and authenticity of the product inside.

"In an era where online commerce is booming, it is essential for companies to take measures to ensure the safety of the products they ship," says Dr. Marietta Ulrich-Horn, Managing Partner of Securikett. "Our security labels offer a reliable, cost-efficient, and quickly deployable solution that strengthens customer confidence and minimizes the risk of tampering during transport."

Enhanced Security Features

Alongside the cut indicator, Securikett's labels are equipped with individual QR codes, allowing for seamless traceability and effortless authentication of each shipment from sender to end consumer. When removed, the labels display an irreversible VOID effect, ensuring they cannot be reapplied or reused, even if the cut indicator has not been triggered. This additional layer of protection delivers enhanced security and reassurance, ensuring the safety of shipments through every stage of the delivery process.

Secure Returns

These labels are not just beneficial for deliveries; they also offer significant advantages for consumers during returns. "Each security label includes a unique QR code, allowing customers to document the packing and sealing process by uploading photos or videos," says Vanessa Mitterer, Head of the Research Department at Securikett. "This data is directly linked to the customer's record by scanning the QR code, enabling early tracking of return shipments. This approach helps streamline processes, improve product quality, and expand the potential uses of the labels in various applications.”

Tailored Solutions for Any Corporate Design

Securikett's latest security labels, featuring advanced technology with VOID effects and QR codes, are available in both paper and plastic versions, ensuring compatibility with various packaging materials. This flexibility allows Securikett to enhance the recyclability of packaging while maintaining robust security. The prototypes can be fully customized in terms of color, size, and VOID effect to align with each customer's unique corporate design and branding preferences.

Debut at Fachpack

This product will make its debut to a broader audience at Fachpack 2024 in Nuremberg. Visit Securikett's booth No. 305 in Hall 4A to explore the new product in detail. Live demonstrations will take place daily from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.