Pregis®, a global leader in protective packaging, mailing and bagging, and flexible packaging solutions, has expanded its AirSpeed® Renew™ PCR portfolio made from 80% post-consumer recycled content in North America. The two new on-demand inflatable solutions underscore the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable, performance-driven packaging that supports the circular economy.

By incorporating 80% PCR content the product line’s carbon footprint is reduced by over 40% compared to the same packaging made from virgin resin as measured by an internally conducted life cycle assessment.

The AirSpeed® Renew™ PCR portfolio featuring 80% PCR expanded to include:

New AirSpeed® Double Cushion Renew™ PCR: Ideal for flexible void-fill applications, providing top, side and corner protection. Its compact double-cushion design fits tight spaces, delivering reliable protection without compromising durability.

New AirSpeed® Quilt Renew™ PCR: Featuring low-profile air transfer technology, this moldable solution is perfect for wrapping and void-fill, conforming to various shapes and sizes for secure product protection.

AirSpeed® Hybrid Cushioning (HC) Renew™ PCR: Launched in 2023, HC Renew PCR provides high-performance cushioning featuring a proprietary square-pattern design for enhanced shock absorption during transit.

"Pregis is dedicated to advancing the circular economy by delivering solutions that reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance or quality," said Pregis Chief Innovation Officer Tom Wetsch. "By expanding the Pregis Renew™ PCR portfolio, we’re enabling businesses to meet evolving environmental standards more easily. High-percentage PCR content reduces waste by repurposing landfill-bound plastics and lowers the carbon footprint by cutting the need for energy-intensive virgin plastic production.”

In addition to its environmental benefits, the AirSpeed® Renew™ PCR portfolio enhances the unboxing experience with its crisp white color and printed sustainability messaging, including the How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label. This reinforces a brand’s commitment to responsible packaging while making recycling simple for consumers.

The portfolio is compatible with a range of on-demand systems, offering solutions for centralized and decentralized fulfillment environments across applications providing flexibility to meet diverse business needs.

Committed to transparency in sustainability, Pregis obtained the SCS Recycled Content certification for AirSpeed HC Renew PCR, validating that the product contains a minimum of 80% post-consumer recycled content. The company will pursue certifications for all facilities producing materials with stated post-consumer content. This certification allows customers to communicate circularity clearly and confidently.

Please join Pregis at booth #S-3574 during Pack Expo in Chicago, November 3-6, 2024, to learn more about this portfolio expansion.