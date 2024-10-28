ALLIEDFLEX® has partnered with Scaldopack, Belgium, as an exclusive North American distributor for their complete Spouted Pouch Filling and Spout Insertion machinery technologies program, providing sales, marketing, and technical support services.

Scaldopack has been a leading European manufacturer specializing in “fill-through-the-spout” pouch packaging machinery for the past 15 years. Scaldopack focuses on mid-range machine technology, particularly important for companies exploring the transition from rigid packaging to innovative spouted pouch packaging alternatives. Scaldopack systems utilize advanced servo technology to ensure precise, repeatable operation.

ALLIEDFLEX continues to see a growing interest in Spouted Pouch Packaging as a sustainable alternative to traditional rigid bottles, cans, or glass jars. Scaldopack machinery is ideal for contract packaging and moderate output applications. Scaldopack also offers semi-automatic machinery suitable for R&D and Pilot Plant applications.

The Scaldopack Monobloc series can handle a wide size range of fill volumes from 100 -2500 ml. and can be configured to accommodate top or corner spout pre-made pouch configurations supplied by various pre-made pouch suppliers

The systems are ideal for food and non-food applications and satisfy a variety of market segments, including the food, personal care, techno-chemical, and homecare sectors.

The Scaldopack MonoBloc system will be debuted at the upcoming Pack Expo – Chicago 2024 in the ALLIEDFLEX Booth S-3834.

For further information on the Scaldopack Spouted Pouch Filling and Capping System, please visit here.