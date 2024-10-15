What happens when you bring together a state-of-the-art packaging equipment manufacturer, an innovative plastic welding technologies leader and an award-winning injection molder? A sophisticated new mono-material polyethylene (PE) packaging solution that was created from the combined expertise of Effytec, Dukane and Hoffer Plastics. The efforts of this joint collaboration will be on display at Pack Expo in booths W-26018, S-1700 and S-4321 from November 3 to 6 in Chicago.

Brand owners – with packaging applications across health and beauty, food, personal care, industrial products and more – will be excited to learn how they will benefit from the collaboration and expertise of respected industry innovators:

Effytec (Booth S-1700), an innovator of form-fill-seal and pre-made pouch fill-seal machinery for a range of packaging types, identified a solution with a smaller footprint, lower cost and decreased welding times.

Dukane (Booth S-4321), whose patented SynQro™ technology is critical to this solution’s success, delivered a single-step spout-to-film ultrasonic sealing process with precise servo-driven control, lowering cycle times to under one second.

Hoffer Plastics (Booth W-26018), a best-in-class injection molder and recipient of IndustryWeek’s 2024 Best Plants Award, integrated its lightweight P22 spouts from its Lok™ family product line known for its superior tamper evidence and seal integrity.

“Historically, the industry has been challenged in finding an affordable, efficient solution to seal mono-material films due to the complexities associated with films, spouts and standard sealing processes – including heat sealing and ultrasonic welding,” said Roger Stainton, Effytec USA President. “Together, we’ve created a solution that enables us to ultrasonically weld spouts to mono-material films in a one-step process that can produce 40 pouches per minute.”

This solution is pivotal in the industry’s shift toward mono-material packaging, which is essential for end user recyclability and eliminating landfill waste.

“The results of this collaboration meet the needs of brands and co-packers eager to bring a sustainable product to market,” said Petr Vasko, Dukane’s European Applications and Tooling Manager. “Together, we’re delivering green technology, fast cycle times and precise sealing for modern, sustainable packaging lines.”

How Collaboration Created a Sustainable Solution

Effytec began by producing a kit that could effectively integrate mono-material films onto its servo-driven GP32 form-fill-seal machine. This kit included additional rollers to advance the film without stretch, pressure regulators, new metal alloy sealing bars to support better temperature transition, and other components that could overcome historical challenges of working with unique mono-material films.

The most critical component of this kit was the integration of Dukane’s patented SynQro™ ultrasonic welding technology. SynQro’s™ unique design drives ultrasonic energy through two sonotrodes from both sides of the spout in synchronized motion, delivering consistent and uniform seals. Its servo-controlled process provides infinite control over sealing force, ensuring the right amount of pressure for highly accurate and hermetic seals of these films to Hoffer Plastics’ spouts.

Hoffer Plastics’ P22 spout was an instant match to the technologies produced by Effytec and Dukane. The PE cap, which is a lightweight design that offers superior tamper evidence, greater seal integrity and compliance with choke-proof specifications, was an immediate fit with the solution due to the spout’s standard design, which integrates energy directors critical for ultrasonic welding compatibility.

John Strubulis, product manager at Hoffer Plastics added, “Our spouts have found a home in this partnership with Effytec and Dukane. We believe in the power of partnerships – especially one that leads to viable sustainable solutions that accelerate customer success while minimizing our environmental impact. This innovative ultrasonic welding solution not only creates a mono-material spouted pouch that enhances recyclability for end users. It also reduces energy consumption by 70-80 percent compared to heat-sealing methods. We are grateful for our partnership with Effytec and Dukane and look forward to innovating even more together.”

Those interested in learning more can visit booths W-26018, S-1700 and S-4321 at Pack Expo.