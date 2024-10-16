NJM, a ProMach product brand, will introduce its new Unisplice™ 413 automatic label splicing system at Pack Expo booth S-3548. As the first solution of its kind on the market, this proprietary technology detects when a label roll needs to be replaced and automatically cuts and seamlessly joins the end of the expiring roll to the beginning of a new roll. Ensuring uninterrupted production, Unisplice maximizes efficiency, simplifies operation and eliminates downtime to achieve a superior ROI.

“Unisplice represents a significant breakthrough in pressure-sensitive labeling, improving overall equipment effectiveness by 10 percent or more compared to manual splicing,” said Mark Laroche, Vice President of Sales for NJM. “Traditionally, the labeler would need to be stopped entirely during label roll changes and required an operator to be present at the exact time the previous roll ended. Now, the operator can prepare the next roll at their convenience while the previous roll is still running, since Unisplice will automatically splice without the operator present at the machine. With this improved productivity, Unisplice helps customers enhance their bottom line and can pay for itself in just a few months.”

Compatible with all pressure-sensitive labelers from NJM as well as those from other suppliers, Unisplice can be integrated with new and existing labelers in a wide range of applications including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, personal care products, foods, chemicals and more. Handling label rolls up to 18 inches (457 mm) in diameter and web heights up to 5.25 inches (133 mm), Unisplice achieves a perfect end-to-end splice and ensures a continuous web without overlaps to help eliminate labeling defects. A dual roll waste collection system mounted to the back of the unit automatically collects backing material, minimizing the machine's footprint and streamlining waste management.

To maximize ease of use, Unisplice features a built-in staging table with vacuum-assisted alignment and a manual tape dispenser with built-in reference graduations to help operators prepare the next label roll. A smart beacon light informs operators of remaining label roll runtime before the operator must stage the next label roll. The user-friendly color touchscreen control panel includes an on-screen video tutorial that guides operators through the staging process, ensuring consistent performance even with minimal training.

Running up to 900 inches (23 meters) of label web per minute on the standard system, Unisplice is available with an optional festoon label web accumulator to achieve high speeds up to 3,000 inches (76 meters) per minute. Optional dual automatic switching rewinds feature a second rewind to collect web waste without interruption. Constructed from anodized aluminum and 304 stainless-steel, the system's ergonomic and space-saving design is available in both left and right-hand configurations.

NJM delivers a “total solution” approach with comprehensive protocols, turnkey line integration services and world-class aftersales support including warranties, preventative maintenance programs, onsite installation, training and ongoing service.

Drop-in demonstrations of the Unisplice 413 will be held at Pack Expo booth S-3548.