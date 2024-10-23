TriMas Packaging, the largest operating group within TriMas, will showcase its latest beauty and cosmetic packaging innovations at Beautyworld Middle East 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth #3-H19, from October 28th to 30th. As the region’s premier international trade fair for beauty and wellness products, fragrances and beauty accessories—and one of the leading beauty shows worldwide—Beautyworld Middle East provides TriMas Packaging, and its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke®, Aarts Packaging, Affaba & Ferrari™, Taplast™ and Rapak®, the perfect platform to present their latest advancements and sustainable solutions for the beauty, cosmetic and personal care markets.

“We are excited to exhibit at Beautyworld Middle East for the first time to showcase our innovative, customizable and sustainable solutions for the beauty, cosmetic and personal care sectors,” said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. “With the growing demand for luxury fragrances, this event provides an ideal opportunity to display our portfolio of high-end fragrance pumps and closures. Building upon our success in Europe, we look forward to sharing our expertise with a wider audience in this dynamic, rapidly growing market.”

The event is expected to attract more than 70,000 visitors and 2,000 exhibitors, making it an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders and explore the latest developments in the Middle East’s beauty industry.

Visit the TriMas Packaging team at Booth #3-H19.