Ossid’s lineup of proven packaging solutions will be on full display, including the integration of the 500Si High-Speed Stretch Overwrapper with a Shuttleworth checkweighing system, in booth C2111 at The Global Produce & Floral Show, October 18-19, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Ossid, a ProMach brand, is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, efficient tray packaging, flow wrapping, thermoforming fill seal, industrial scale and labeling machinery for the food, e-commerce and medical device industries. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Italian-based Reepack, a ProMach brand. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

Ossid 500Si High-Speed Stretch Overwrapper

Show attendees will be able to see the 500Si High-Speed Stretch Overwrapper integrated with a Shuttleworth checkweigher wrapping trays of mushrooms. The 500Si is a reliable tuck-and-fold solution that uses a gripper chain system to stretch the film evenly to produce securely wrapped, PVC-case-ready packaging at speeds of up to 120 trays per minute.

The 500Si is easier to operate and maintain than other overwrap packaging machines, thanks to servo-driven technology and microprocessors that reduce downtime and maintenance. The machine’s small footprint makes it ideal for space-constrained environments, and its hygienic design is augmented by sloped panels that eliminate standing water. The machine can handle a variety of eco-friendly film and tray materials and does not require air or water utilities for operation.

ARCO Weighmaster-HC Checkweighing and Weigh Correcting System

Assisting the 500Si in its high-speed mushroom wrapping application at the show is the ARCO Weighmaster-HC Checkweighing and Weigh Correcting System. Distributed by Shuttleworth, a ProMach brand, the ARCO Weighmaster-HC provides the weighing and correcting of up to 100 tills per minute with a single operator and minimal product giveaway. The ARCO Weighmaster-HC is a total weigh correcting solution featuring an initial checkweigher, laner to sort tills by weight, high-speed correction zones, and a final checkweigher. Each correction lane features three independent weighing belts with accompanying LED indicators signifying the amount of weight to correct. When a till contains the correct weight, the till is automatically and immediately transported toward the next packaging process. Tills within target weight are directed to a bypass lane for immediate advancement to the next packaging process.

Reepack ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper

Simple, hygienic and flexible are perfect attributes to accurately describe the final machine exhibiting at the show, the ReeFlow 50 Horizontal Flow Wrapper, a rotary motion packaging solution. The machine operates by packaging items with three sides of sealing, while also cutting down changeover time between package format types.

What makes the ReeFlow 50 the go-to flow wrap packaging machine is that it’s built with a fully stainless steel cantilevered design that is easy to access, clean and maintain. The ReeFlow 50 is available in both top and bottom seal formats and with standard and wide widths to accommodate a variety of applications. When speed matters, the ReeFlow 50 delivers, packaging up to 180 products a minute. It comes with a standard photocell, no product and no bag sensors for less film waste. The machine is built with three independent pairs of rollers for optimal longitudinal sealing. Additionally, the HMI with 7” color screen can store up to 100 recipes.

At the show, the ReeFlow 50 will be integrated with Ossid’s 2115 NextGen Weigh Price Labeler to run trays of fresh fruit and vegetables.

To see how these technologies from Ossid can help streamline your packaging operations, visit booth C2111 at The Global Produce & Floral Show next month in Atlanta.