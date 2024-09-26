Primera Technology, Inc., a manufacturer of specialized digital printing equipment, today announced its new PL400 Pouch Labeler. The semi-automatic labeling machine is engineered to provide businesses with a fast and reliable solution for applying labels to unfilled pouches, envelopes, and flat bags.

The PL400 Pouch Labeler stands out with its user-friendly design and innovative features that streamline the labeling process. Offering quick setup and operation, the PL400 is capable of applying labels at a rate at up to 1,300 labels per hour. This high-speed performance is complemented by its ability to accurately label the front and back of pouches with customizable spacing. The inclusion of a label liner rewinder further optimizes operations by keeping the waste liner material off of the floor, and winding it into a roll for easy disposal.

Key features of the PL400 Pouch Labeler include:

Precision labeling: The PL400 applies labels with precision, ensuring a professional appearance for every finished product.

The PL400 applies labels with precision, ensuring a professional appearance for every finished product. High-speed label application: Capable of labeling up to 1,300 items per hour, the PL400 boosts productivity without compromising accuracy.

Capable of labeling up to 1,300 items per hour, the PL400 boosts productivity without compromising accuracy. Label liner rewinder: The waste liner is rewound as the labels are applied to the container, allowing for less clutter during high-usage periods.

The waste liner is rewound as the labels are applied to the container, allowing for less clutter during high-usage periods. User-friendly operation: The PL400’s intuitive design makes it easy to operate, providing a hassle-free labeling experience.

The PL400’s intuitive design makes it easy to operate, providing a hassle-free labeling experience. Flexible substrates: In addition to pouches, the PL400 can apply labels to envelopes, bags, and other flat surface items. With its ultra-reliable mechanical sensor, even clear bags can be labeled without making adjustments to the machine.

In addition to pouches, the PL400 can apply labels to envelopes, bags, and other flat surface items. With its ultra-reliable mechanical sensor, even clear bags can be labeled without making adjustments to the machine. Accurate dual-sided labeling: The PL400 applies labels to both the front and back of pouches with precise control over spacing, ensuring consistent and professional results.

The PL400 applies labels to both the front and back of pouches with precise control over spacing, ensuring consistent and professional results. Made In America: As with all of Primera’s products, PL400 is manufactured in the USA in Plymouth, MN.

"For many years, our customers have relied on Primera to deliver innovative and reliable labeling solutions. With the introduction of the PL400 Pouch Labeler, we're excited to offer a machine that not only meets but exceeds the demands of businesses looking for speed, precision, and ease of use in their pouch, envelope, or bag labeling operations. The PL400 is designed to help our customers streamline their processes, increase productivity, and ultimately enhance the presentation of their products," says Mark D. Strobel, vice president of sales and marketing at Primera Technology, Inc.

The PL400 Pouch Labeler complements Primera’s extensive range of label printing and applicator solutions, including the LX-Series color label printers and AP-Series Label Applicators. It is compatible with labels produced using various printing methods, such as flexographic, offset, and thermal transfer.

PL400 is available now at primera.com or call (800) 797-2772 (USA and Canada) or (763) 475-6676. AP380 sells for $1,595.00 (SRP). Prices may vary outside of the U.S. Complete product details are available at primera.com.



